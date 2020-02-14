Impartner to Acquire World's Most Advanced Channel Marketing/Demand Generation Business (TCMA) from TIE Kinetix

"In a recent global study on Channel Marketing and Enablement SaaS and Software (CME) , Impartner and TIE Kinetix came out No. 1 and No. 2 respectively, as rated by 1,500 business decision-makers and Research In Action," said Peter O'Neill , Research Director, Research In Action GmbH, who authored the report and was recently with Forrester for 12 years, where he directed all Forrester's research on B2B Marketing organization, process and automation topics, including the Forrester TCMA Wave. "To have these two already top companies come together and merge their best-of-breed offerings creates a channel management technology powerhouse. In the research report and a recent blog , I had named a very shortlist of vendors who can help businesses address the new-age Partner Management and marketing challenges that digital transformation has introduced into channel management world: now that list is even tighter."

"Our customers already turned to Impartner for an unmatched platform to manage indirect sales channels, delivering an average 32.3 percent increase in channel revenue in the first year of use alone," said Impartner CEO Joe Wang. "Adding what is inarguably the most contemporary, usable, and easily adoptable TCMA to help our customers market through their partners, is part of our ongoing commitment to our customers that Impartner will continually invest in and deliver the most sophisticated, future proof channel management platform in the market."

"We simply could not be more excited to have Impartner incorporate this powerful demand-generation solution into what is already the fastest-growing, complete and award-winning channel management platform in the market," said TIE Kinetix CEO Jan Sundelin, noting that the divestiture allows TIE Kinetix to focus on its EDI-Integration technology, which is the company's core offering. The planned transaction is a milestone for TIE Kinetix, providing a tighter strategic focus on 100 percent digitalization of the supply chain. Proceeds from this transaction will be used to invest and grow the core EDI-Integration business.

"Executive teams around the world are hungry for solutions to more effectively advertise with and expand markets via partners," added Wang, noting that key technologies acquired include trackable web and social syndication solutions that control the entire buyers' journey through partners from prospects to customers. "TIE Kinetix technology solves one of the biggest challenges for vendors – driving demand for partners in a way that lets them pick up a phone versus having to log in and implement their own marketing programs – all without relying on expensive agencies to execute campaigns."

About TIE Kinetix

TIE Kinetix transforms the digital supply chain by providing Total Integrated E-Commerce solutions. These solutions maximize revenue opportunities by minimizing the energy required to market, sell, fulfill, and optimize online.

Customers and partners of TIE Kinetix constantly benefit from innovative, field-tested, state-of-the-art technologies, backed by 32 years of experience and prestigious awards. TIE Kinetix makes technology to perform, such that customers and partners can focus on their core business. TIE Kinetix is a public company and has offices in the United States, the Netherlands, France, Germany, United Kingdom, and Australia.

About Impartner

Impartner delivers the industry's most complete SaaS-based Channel Management Platform, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner's flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com , or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

Follow Impartner on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

Contact:

Kerry Desberg Michiel Wolfswinke Impartner TIE Kinetix +1425-231-9529 +31-88-369-8060 Kerry.desberg@impartner.com michiel.wolfswinkel@TIEkinetix.com

SOURCE Impartner

Related Links

http://www.impartner.com

