Impartner Ushers in a New Era in Partner Management with Partner Lifecycle Automation Solution

The right journey delivers the right result "In today's market, it's not enough to just automate transactions," said Impartner Vice President of Product Management Gary Sabin. "Out of the box, companies need to be able to move new partners to first dollar consistently. Journey Builder gives CAMs a low-touch, scalable, repeatable way to automate their partners' journeys — taking the 'success roulette' out of the process and delivering consistent results from every partner." Sabin stresses that the simple, linear, intuitive interface is designed for CAMs, not IT, putting the control of creating partner journeys in the hands of those closest to partners.

Answering the two golden questions

Impartner's new Channel Intel BI engine, another key feature in the release, also breaks new ground in its ability to visualize the actions that are truly driving partner revenue and profitability, using Impartner's SegmentAI segmentation engine to segment partner performance and profitability in unlimited variations — not just gold, silver and platinum. The engine both enhances data visualization in Impartner's core, out- of-the-box PRM solution but also, in an add-on module, Channel Intel+, allows CAMs to create unlimited new reports to present data in the way that's most meaningful for organizations and schedule and share reports to internal stakeholders.

"BI tools are not new," said Sabin. "But the front edge of the challenge is always finding a better way to show what really matters, and to Channel Chiefs, knowing which partner actions drive revenue and partner success are really the golden metrics. Whether you're managing tens or tens of thousands of partners, you're continually looking for the recipe for the perfect partner — the perfect set of actions which drive the most successful partners and, ultimately, accelerate your mutual channel revenue. Channel Intel delivers on that promise."

On the innovations, Sabin continues, "Our global team of engineers, designers and channel strategists in our Channel Innovation Labs is always excited to release new solutions, but these two are particularly exciting. For months in beta previews, our customers have literally been chomping at the bit for this release. We're sincerely excited by the value they will bring to our new and existing customers in elevating their partners' journeys and redefining the visibility with which they can truly see what's driving the most success for their partners."

To learn more about how Impartner's Journey Builder, Channel Intel, and full suite of channel management solutions can help you accelerate the performance of your channel, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner delivers the industry's most complete SaaS-based Channel Management Platform, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner's flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com , or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

Follow Impartner on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

Contact:

Kerry Desberg

Impartner

+1 425-231-9529

[email protected]

SOURCE Impartner

Related Links

http://www.impartner.com

