Impartner Wins Multiple International Awards from Corporate News Leader ACQ5 for Second Year in a Row

SALT LAKE CITY, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the best-selling and most-award winning pure-play Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution, today announced it has been recognized with three ACQ5 Awards for International Technology Company of the Year, SaaS-Based PRM Solution Provider of the Year and Gamechanger of the Year for CEO Joe Wang. This is the second year in a row Impartner has received multiple ACQ5 awards, which are chosen from nearly 100,000 submissions from the corporate news site's global readership. The awards recognize organizations and individuals that demonstrate an ability to deliver services and skills to meet clients' needs and adapt to market and regulatory conditions - and are truly worldclass in the way they are run and in the services they deliver to clients.

"These awards come on the heels of what has already been a tremendous year for Impartner, and we couldn't be more proud of the recognition this gives to our employees and the value we drive for our customers worldwide," said Dave R Taylor, CMO of Impartner.

Taylor notes recent accomplishments for the company include crossing the 10 million mark for partners signing into portals using Impartner technology and its yearly customer conference, ImpartnerCON, establishing itself as the largest gathering of channel chiefs worldwide. "This is the year PRM has absolutely ascended to the same level as Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions for its criticality to any company's go-to-market technology architecture," said Taylor.

About Impartner

Impartner delivers the industry's most advanced SaaS-based Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner PRM is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com , or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

