IMPATHIQ's EPIC integrated Chest pain management tool featured in Circulation publication

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPATHIQ, a health informatics company that enables hospitals to improve health outcomes with clinical decision support that tracks physician and nursing adherence to best practices in real time, is pleased to announce that the American Heart Association journal Circulation has recently featured the company's Heart Pathway point-of-care clinical decision support tool.

The article "Safely Identifying Emergency Department Patients with Acute Chest Pain for Early Discharge: The HEART Pathway Accelerated Diagnostic Protocol" appeared September 28th in Circulation.

"With Heart Pathway, one of our CDS tools, having gone through the rigors of evidence-based medicine, we're thrilled by the opportunity to share substantive data on our tool to help guide evidence-based healthcare and standardize it across an entire system," said IMPATHIQ Co-Founder and CEO Iltifat Husain, MD.

This summer, Heart Pathway was successfully installed across the Boston-area Cambridge Health Alliance to streamline chest pain care in its emergency departments, which serve about 100,000 patients a year, strengthening patient care while reducing the number of low-risk chest pain admissions.

The Circulation article focused on results from a three-year clinical study of 8,474 adult emergency department patients. The study examined the safety and effectiveness of IMPATHIQ's groundbreaking health informatics technology as a means of providing point-of-care clinical decision support for patients presenting with chest pain. As reported in Circulation, the implementation of Heart Pathway was associated with several improvements in patient care and Emergency Room workflow.

"The most important finding is that the Heart Pathway identified >30% of patients as low-risk with an adverse event rate among low-risk patients of only 0.4%," Simon Mahler, MD, IMPATHIQ Chief Medical Officer and lead author of the Circulation piece said, adding, "Our study adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that current ACC/AHA guidelines recommending stress testing or CT angiography among low-risk emergency department patients are now obsolete."

Dr. Mahler explained that a key takeaway from this study for physicians is that the Heart Pathway is safe and effective at identifying emergency department patients for early discharge without stress testing or coronary CT angiography. Emergency department physicians should use an ADP, such as the Heart Pathway, to guide their testing and disposition decisions, he said.

Heart Pathway is available on Cerner, Epic, and other EHR platforms and can be easily installed by health systems in a fashion similar to installing an app on a smartphone. "Heart Pathway is the only clinically validated tool available on the EPIC App Orchard store for patients presenting to the ER with chest pain," Dr. Husain said.

Dr. Husain will be presenting at the EPIC App Orchard Conference in Verona, Wisconsin later this month. He will be sharing data from IMPATHIQ's successful Heart Pathway implementations focusing on how the FHIR standard enables tracking clinician and nursing adherence to best practices in real time.

The Heart Pathway article can be viewed online at: www.ahajournals.org/doi/abs/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.118.036528

Heart Pathway is powered by IMPATHIQ's scalable, customizable IQ Engine data platform which provides smart clinical decision support for doctors and their patients with real-time analytics and feedback.

About IMPATHIQ

IMPATHIQ is a groundbreaking human informatics company empowering hospitals to improve health outcomes by enabling hospital systems to implement and track best practices in real time. IMPATHIQ's scalable and customizable IQ Engine data platform provides adherence tracking and behavior tracking of physician and nursing teams, enabling clinical performance optimization. IMPATHIQ also has pathways related to Opioid management and a Sepsis Huddle Checklist tool. To learn more visit www.impathiq.com .

