ImpediMed Announces Presentation at Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting That Demonstrates Utility of SOZO® Digital Health Platform for Heart Failure Patients

CARLSBAD, Calif. and BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpediMed Limited (ASX: IPD), a global medical technology company using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) to generate powerful data to improve patient health, today announced a poster presentation at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting, which is taking place Sept. 10– 13, in Denver, Colorado.

The poster, titled, "Time to decongestion following heart failure hospitalization as measured by extracellular fluid nadir using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS)," profiles a multi-center observational study led by researchers at the Scripps Memorial Hospital in the San Diego, California area evaluating volume status of heart failure patients recently discharged from a hospital stay and undergoing a diuretic regimen. The study evaluated daily SOZO® Digital Health Platform BIS measurements using ImpediMed's HF-Dex™ heart failure index to track fluid status and compared these measurements to corresponding weight measurements.

On average, patients reached their lowest extracellular fluid volume following a heart failure-related hospital stay at 16.9 days. During this time, patients lost a median of 7.8% of their extracellular fluid (ECF) volume versus only 3.4% of their weight, a statistically significant difference (p<0.0001). The poster concluded that frequent monitoring of ECF using BIS measurements is a more sensitive method than weight to monitor fluid status in patients with heart failure.

"Our study results demonstrate that non-invasive bioimpedance spectroscopy measurements during the weeks following heart failure hospitalization may assist clinicians in tracking the fluid status of heart failure patients," explained Annie Burns, ACNP, author of the poster. "Monitoring extracellular fluid volume during the weeks after heart failure hospitalization may provide a more accurate measure of fluid status in heart failure patients than measuring weight alone."

"We are honored to have our poster accepted for presentation by the Heart Failure Society of America at its Annual Scientific Meeting. The data from this poster presentation add to our growing body of clinical evidence for heart failure, and the opportunity to present our findings to cardiologists and other thought leaders in the heart failure space cannot be understated as we approach the launch of HF-Dex™ in clinical care settings," noted Richard Carreon, Managing Director and CEO of ImpediMed. "We believe, in time, our technology can aid clinicians with both diagnosis and therapies associated with managing heart failure patients, resulting in improved outcomes."

The poster was accepted by the HFSA in the Clinical Care category and can be viewed at [https://hfsa.org/annualscientificmeeting/registration] by registering for the HFSA Annual Meeting 2021. The poster will also be available on ImpediMed's website after the conclusion of the meeting.

About SOZO Fluid Analysis for Heart Failure

The SOZO fluid analysis for heart failure provides an objective measure of fluid volume in heart failure patients. It utilizes ImpediMed's HF-Dex™ heart failure index, to help clinicians identify the optimal fluid volume range for their patients. HF-Dex is presented on BIS-derived reference ranges which indicate normal fluid volumes and elevated fluid volumes, which may require further clinical investigation.

For more information, visit:

https://www.impedimed.com/specialty/cardiology/?utm_source=branded&utm_medium=us_news_release&utm_campaign=hfsa_poster_sozo_heart-failure&utm_campaign-id=&utm_term=&utm_content=text-link_specialty_cardiology

About SOZO Digital Health Platform

SOZO, the world's most advanced, noninvasive bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) device, delivers a precise snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition in less than 30 seconds. Using ImpediMed's BIS technology, SOZO measures 256 unique data points over a wide spectrum of frequencies from 3 kHz to 1000 kHz. Results are available immediately online for easy data access and sharing across an entire healthcare system. The FDA-cleared, CE-marked and ARTG-listed digital health platform aids in the early detection of secondary lymphedema, provides fluid status for patients living with heart failure, and can be used to monitor and maintain overall health – all on a single device.

For more information, visit:

https://www.impedimed.com/products/sozo/?utm_source=branded&utm_medium=us_news_release&utm_campaign=hfsa_poster_sozo_heart-failure&utm_campaign-id=&utm_term=&utm_content=text-link_products_sozo

About ImpediMed

Founded in Brisbane, Australia, with U.S. headquarters and European operations, ImpediMed is a global medical technology company using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) to generate powerful data to maximize patient health. ImpediMed produces a family of FDA cleared and CE Marked medical devices, including SOZO® for multiple indications, including heart failure, lymphedema, and protein calorie malnutrition sold in select markets globally. Visit https://www.impedimed.com/?utm_source=branded&utm_medium=us_news_release&utm_campaign=hfsa_poster_sozo_heart-failure&utm_campaign-id=&utm_term=&utm_content=text-link_home.

U.S. Media Contacts:

David Schull

Russo Partners

(858) 717-2310

[email protected]

Madeline Stabinski

Russo Partners

(212) 845-4273

[email protected]

SOURCE ImpediMed Limited

Related Links

https://www.impedimed.com/?utm_source=branded&utm_medium=us_news_release&utm_campaign=hfsa_poster_sozo_heart-failure&utm_campaign-id=&utm_term=&utm_content=text-link_home

