Impel NeuroPharma Announces Appointment Of Adrian Adams As Chairman Of The Board Of Directors

SEATTLE, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impel NeuroPharma, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative therapies for patients living with central nervous system (CNS) disorders with high unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Adrian Adams as Chairman of the Board, effective January 8, 2020. Adrian is a highly experienced life sciences executive who has served as the Chief Executive Officer of multiple companies over the past seventeen years and also brings a wealth of board governance expertise, having served as a non-executive director and Chairman for several public and private businesses.

"Adrian is a respected veteran of the biopharmaceutical industry and we are thrilled to welcome him to Impel's board as Chairman. His extensive background in finance, operations, and strategic transactions, as well as bringing novel and differentiated therapeutic products to the market will be critical as we advance our late-stage programs and work to deliver transformative therapies for people living with central nervous system (CNS) disorders," said Jon Congleton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Impel.

Prior to this appointment, Adrian held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. and served in this role with the company's predecessor, POZEN Inc. Prior to joining Aralez, Adrian served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from December 2011 until its acquisition by Endo International plc in January 2015 for $2.6 billion. Prior to joining Auxilium, Adrian served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Neurologix and President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he oversaw the commercialization and development of prescription pharmaceutical products and led the company through a strategic acquisition by global pharmaceutical leader Merck & Co., Inc. in May 2011 for $430 million. Prior to Inspire, Adrian served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sepracor Inc., where under his leadership, Sepracor conducted multiple strategic corporate development activities, including the in-licensing of seven products and out-licensing deals with two major pharmaceutical companies, prior to its acquisition by Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co.

Prior to joining Sepracor, Adrian was President and Chief Executive Officer of Kos Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from 2002 until the acquisition of the company by Abbott Laboratories in December 2006 for $3.7 billion. During his tenure he led the transformation of Kos into a fully integrated and profitable pharmaceutical company with annual revenues approaching $1 billion. During his 30 years of experience, he also held general management and senior marketing positions at ICI (now part of AstraZeneca), SmithKline Beecham and Novartis.

"I believe the product pipeline and novel technology platform that Impel is advancing has the ability to positively impact the lives of patients living with serious CNS disorders in a profound and meaningful way," said Adrian. "I am excited to join the Impel board of directors as Chairman at such a transformational time for the Company and look forward to working with the team to help build out the organization and drive these needed therapies forward to market."

Adrian graduated from the Royal Institute of Chemistry at Salford University in the U.K. and currently serves as Chairman for both AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and Akebia Therapeutics.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc., is a privately-held, Seattle-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for people living with central nervous system (CNS) disorders that unlock the full potential of therapeutic molecules for patients with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma is currently investigating INP104 (POD-DHE) for acute migraine headache, INP103 (POD-levodopa) and INP107 (POD-carbidopa/levodopa) for reversal of OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease and INP105 (POD-olanzapine) for acute agitation in schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder.

Impel's product candidates are delivered via its proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery, or POD®, technology which targets the richly vascularized upper nasal cavity with the goal of achieving enhanced bioavailability of therapeutic molecules.

IMPEL, POD and the IMPEL Logo are trademarks of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. To learn more about Impel NeuroPharma, please visit our website at http://impelnp.com.

About Precision Olfactory Delivery or POD® Devices

Impel NeuroPharma's proprietary POD® nasal drug delivery device is designed to deliver drugs to the richly vascularized upper nasal cavity to improve biodistribution and bioavailability of both small molecules and biologic drugs. By consistently and predictably delivering therapeutics to the upper nasal cavity, the POD device may improve overall bioavailability of drugs without IV injection. Impel has developed dry powder and liquid compatible POD devices to improve upon current treatment options for central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

