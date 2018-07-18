Imperial 2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Top 12 Licensed Products for Sports Fanatics
08:48 ET
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2018 holiday season fast approaching, Imperial has issued a guide highlighting 12 gift ideas for sports fanatics of all kinds. With an array of officially licensed merchandise from the NFL, MLB, NHL and dozens of colleges and universities, Imperial is the only company to consider for living room, game room and fan cave essentials.
"We all have diehard sports fans on our holiday gift list and with Imperial's slate of licensed products we make it easy to find the perfect gift," said Zach DiMotta, President of Imperial. "It was difficult to curate the list but we think you'll find that our Top 12 Holiday Gift Guide has the essentials for any sports fan."
- Oversized Gaming Chairs – Oversized rolling chairs with embroidered headrests, padded armrests and utility pouches for storing accessories.
- Modern Wall Clocks – Team-branded clocks in contemporary style.
- Powered Theater Recliners – Comfortable power recliners for the ultimate game-watching experience.
- Wall Tapestries – Lightweight, modern wall tapestries that are perfect for kids or smaller sized rooms.
- Bluetooth Video Chairs – Foldable chairs with built-in Bluetooth speakers and embroidered team patch logos.
- Big Game Monitor Frames – Team-branded frames for television or computer monitors.
- Dart Cabinets – Solid pine wood dart cabinets with team logos on exterior.
- Kids Recliners – Colorful, embroidered recliners built for child safety.
- Trophy Lamps – Lamps that brighten up any man cave with an antique look and hand-painted team helmets on the base.
- Vintage Wall Art – Wood wall décor with a vintage, distressed look that gives an authentic feel to any space.
- Billiard Ball Sets – Quality billiard ball sets with team logos and league logo cue balls.
- Neon Signs – Team logo neon-lighted signs for home bars and game rooms.
About Imperial International
Imperial is the premier distributor of billiards equipment and licensed products from the NFL, MLB, NHL and several high-profile colleges and universities. With over 60 years of experience, Imperial has made a name in the industry with some of the most well-crafted pool tables and accessories on the market with price ranges to fit any budget. For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.imperialusa.com. Follow Imperial on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @imperial_usa
