Imperial 2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Top 12 Licensed Products for Sports Fanatics

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2018 holiday season fast approaching, Imperial has issued a guide highlighting 12 gift ideas for sports fanatics of all kinds. With an array of officially licensed merchandise from the NFL, MLB, NHL and dozens of colleges and universities, Imperial is the only company to consider for living room, game room and fan cave essentials.

Dallas Cowboys Gaming Chair Patriots Billiard Ball Set

"We all have diehard sports fans on our holiday gift list and with Imperial's slate of licensed products we make it easy to find the perfect gift," said Zach DiMotta, President of Imperial. "It was difficult to curate the list but we think you'll find that our Top 12 Holiday Gift Guide has the essentials for any sports fan."

Imperial is the premier distributor of billiards equipment and licensed products from the NFL, MLB, NHL and several high-profile colleges and universities. With over 60 years of experience, Imperial has made a name in the industry with some of the most well-crafted pool tables and accessories on the market with price ranges to fit any budget. For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.imperialusa.com. Follow Imperial on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @imperial_usa

