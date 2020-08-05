Imperial Announces Partnership with Bay Tek Entertainment and Introduces the new Home Arcade Premium Skee-Ball

CARLSTADT, N.J., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial, one of the leaders in the licensed and billiard products industries, is pleased to announce its partnership with one of the leaders in developing and manufacturing ticket redemption games, Bay Tek Entertainment.



"With rich history between our organizations and the capabilities of H. Betti Industries, it was an easy decision to partner with Imperial," said Bay Tek Entertainment Director of Innovation, Holly Hampton.



Skee-Ball

Imperial President Zach DiMotta commented, "Bay Tek Entertainment is THE leader in the coin- op industry, and I think it's wonderful that they are shepherding the Skee-Ball brand into the future and the home market."



The two companies are excited to bring the Skee-Ball name into homes by introducing the new Home Arcade Premium Skee-Ball. This U.S. made, home-friendly Skee-Ball game is 80% of the commercial model's size, 70% lighter, and equipped with six game modes to ensure friends and families will have endless hours of fun and friendly competition. Available in three different colors (Coal, Scarlet, and Indigo), this sleek and slightly smaller alley can fit against a wall in a corner and will still be an eye-catcher.



"This brand of alley is the first, the original, and has always been made right here in the US. It is part of our American heritage," said Bay Tek Entertainment Director of Innovation, Holly Hampton. "We have ensured that we stayed true to features like the ball hop, the targets, and the sounds to deliver the authentic experience we all know and love."



Since 1908, Skee-Ball has been a cross-generational and gender-neutral game where grandparents can play with their grandkids, and adults with their parents, attracting all genders equally to keep the good times rollin'.



"Dealers and consumers alike will be blown away with all of the features this machine has to offer," said Imperial President, Zach DiMotta. "The overall quality will be unlike anything else out there and I look forward to seeing how the Home Arcade segment will develop over the next few years."



The Home Arcade Premium Skee-Ball will be available for all dealers at the end of August 2020.



About Imperial International



Imperial is the premier distributor of billiards equipment and licensed products from the NFL, MLB, NHL and several high-profile colleges and universities. With over 60 years of experience, Imperial has made a name in the industry with some of the most well-crafted pool tables and accessories on the market with price ranges to fit any budget.



For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.imperialusa.com. Follow Imperial on Twitter @imperial_usa, Facebook and Instagram @imperial_gameroom.



About Bay Tek Entertainment



Bay Tek Entertainment was founded in 1977 and is a family owned and operated business that is driven to provide fun and profit through innovative ticket redemption games. Headquartered in the heart of the Midwest, Pulaski, Wisconsin is home to Bay Tek Entertainment. The rural community in the Northeast Wisconsin populates over 3,500 citizens where hard work, fun, and simplicity meet. The employees share one vision of becoming the best in the world at developing and manufacturing ticket redemption games.



For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.baytekent.com/

