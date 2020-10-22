Imperial Capital Hosts Its 17th Annual (1st Virtual) Security Investor Conference, December 2 - 3, 2020

"SIC's pivot to a virtual format this year was essential and will enable us to reach and engage with a much wider audience. We're excited to be able to provide an opportunity for industry leaders and investors to connect and collaborate as they have at our in-person conference," said John E. Mack, III, EVP, Co-Head of Investment Banking and Head of Security Practice Group at Imperial Capital, LLC.

The 2-day conference will provide presentations from 70+ public and private companies to an audience of industry executives, institutional and private equity investors.

For more details on the event and latest update on confirmed speakers, please visit: http://imperialcapital-sic.com/

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies.

