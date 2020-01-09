Imperial Capital to host the inaugural Advanced Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference at the Hyatt Huntington Beach Resort & Spa on February 12 - 13, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Capital, LLC ("Imperial Capital") announced that its inaugural Advanced Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference ("AMSCC") at the Hyatt Huntington Beach Resort & Spa on Wednesday, February 12th and Thursday, February 13th, 2020. AMSCC will feature 35+ top executives discussing the latest trends affecting the Advanced Manufacturing ecosystem along with multiple breakouts, breakfast and lunch keynotes, one-on-one meetings, and continuous networking opportunities throughout the conference. Representative subsectors include: Additive Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Automation, Electronic Manufacturing Services, Finishing Services, General Industrial, Industrial Distribution, Internet of Things, Laser Manufacturing, Machining, Manufacturing Software, Material Handling, Medical, Metrology, Oil & Gas, Robotics, Specialty Metals, Subtractive Manufacturing, Specialty Chemicals, Tooling and Value Added Resellers.

Kevin Frisch, Managing Director and Head of Industrials said, "The event was purposefully structured to enable Private Equity, Institutional Investors, and Industry Executives to hear first-hand the latest trends and perspectives from a diverse set of Leaders in the Advanced Manufacturing sector. The 2-day event is catered towards learning more about the current and future state of the industry, related capital markets & M&A trends, networking and relationship building."

More details on the event can be found at: http://www.imperialcapital-industrialconference.com/. Corporate Sponsors for the event include AON, Moss Adams, K&L Gates and SmartRoom.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, founded in 1997, is a full-service investment banking firm with offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Stamford, Chicago, Houston, and Tel Aviv. The firm currently employs over 200 professionals and offers a wide range of proprietary products and services to institutional investors, middle market companies and private equity firms. Imperial Capital provides institutional clients research and sales and trading of high yield and distressed debt securities, bank debt, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, and equities. The firm provides middle market companies and financial sponsors with capital markets, merger and acquisitions, capital structure, restructuring and recapitalization advisory services. More information about Imperial Capital can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

For more information regarding the conference or Imperial Capital, please contact:

Tigist Gessesse

Corporate Finance Manager

(310) 246-3605

tgessesse@imperialcapital.com

SOURCE Imperial Capital, LLC

Related Links

www.imperialcapital.com

