Imperial College Business School Launches Online Executive Courses Through EMERITUS Partnership

BOSTON, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online education provider EMERITUS is partnering with Imperial College Business School to create a suite of online executive education programs to address digital transformation and prepare executives for the future of work.

The new courses build upon Imperial's reputation for delivering on-campus programs that provide executives with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the digital age and will bring Imperial's offer to a global audience of executives. The first three online programs are:

Imperial Executive Program in Digital Marketing and Analytics

This two-month (4-6 hours per week) program equips participants to make strategic digital marketing decisions using innovative marketing analytics tools. The program commences on 23 June 2020 .

Imperial Business Analytics: From Data to Decisions.

This four-month program teaches the fundamentals of the programming language Python. Studying cases on organizations, such as the American Red Cross and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, are among the highlights. The next cohort commences on 25 June 2020 .

Imperial Machine Learning for Decision Making

This program expands executives' understanding of machine learning and teaches the tools and techniques used for applying machine learning to business scenarios. The 10-week course launches on 18 June 2020 .

David Brown, Director of Executive Education at Imperial College Business School says: "We're delighted to partner with EMERITUS to accelerate our delivery of these new online programs to a global audience. Imperial is an established leader in online learning and this partnership will enable more global executives to benefit from our new courses, combining technology and the latest business insights to help develop new ways of thinking and working. At Imperial we are committed to exploring how we can benefit businesses, governments and society through the application of new and existing technologies. These programs are especially relevant in an era where more businesses are transitioning their operations online and people demand more flexible ways of learning. We are pleased to have in EMERITUS, a partner that shares our philosophy around innovation and learning."

The portfolio of online programs is set to rapidly expand in the near future, enabled by Imperial's award-winning EdTech capabilities and online learning hub.

Lisa Rohrer, Director of University Partnerships at EMERITUS says,"We are delighted to partner with Imperial to bring their tech-focused insights to managers around the world and are looking forward to creating more cutting-edge courses at the intersection of business and technology over the coming years."

About EMERITUS ( www.emeritus.org)

EMERITUS (www.emeritus.org) offers professional education courses in collaboration with top- ranked universities: MIT, Columbia, Dartmouth, Wharton, UC Berkeley, Cambridge, London Business School and others. Using technology and curriculum innovation, EMERITUS enables working professionals who cannot enroll in full-time courses to access a top-tier, affordable education that will give them the skills needed to be the business leaders of tomorrow. EMERITUS' global team includes 550+ employees located in Boston, Dubai, Mexico City, Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai and Singapore.

Contact Kiki Keating

+1-603-858-2733

[email protected]

SOURCE EMERITUS

Related Links

http://www.emeritus.org

