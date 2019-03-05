Imperium Investments Donates Equipment to Brixton Fencing Club

LONDON, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixton Fencing Club has received a donation of equipment from Imperium Investments. The donation includes a wireless set for fencing and four ordinary spools for senior fencers. The donation forms part of Imperium Investments' sustained initiative with the Brixton Fencing Club to allow children across Lambeth to experience fencing through lessons and access to the fencing club's facilities.

Imperium Investments' Managing Director and Founder, Dmitry Leus, is a former European fencing champion. Commenting about the donation, he said: "Sport can play a transformative role in a person's life. It is not only about excelling at the sport itself. There are also tremendous life skills to be gained from dedicated training and the experience of competition. We are delighted to play a role in bringing the sport of fencing to local children and to work in close cooperation with the Brixton Fencing Club."

Chris Tidmarsh QC, the Chairman of the club's committee welcomed the donation and said: "We are very grateful for Imperium Investment's generous gift to the club. Brixton Fencing Club was founded in 2004 and has always aimed to make the sport of fencing more accessible to local children. The equipment will help us enormously with that aim for many years to come. It will be put to great use and we look forward to continuing our partnership and bringing more people into fencing."

SOURCE Brixton Fencing Club