Impetus Technologies Achieves AWS Advanced Consulting Partner Status

LOS GATOS, California, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a leading software products and services company, announced that it is now an Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

The new status validates the company's ability to help customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads and applications on AWS, accelerating their journey to the cloud. It recognizes Impetus' expertise in delivering world-class cloud services, including cloud engineering, end-to-end cloud advisory, and cloud-based data lake creation. Impetus has helped several Fortune 100 companies embrace the cloud with the right strategy, technology, and migration approach, in line with their digital transformation objectives and business goals.

"Our endeavor is to enable intelligent, data-driven decision-making for our customers by creating a single source of truth, and AWS plays a critical role in this journey," said Praveen Kankariya, CEO, Impetus Technologies. "As an APN Advanced Consulting Partner, we're strongly positioned to help our customers' journey to AWS and realize its many advantages – including unmatched scalability, agility, and reliability."

To earn the APN Advanced Consulting Partner badge, partners must undergo a rigorous approval process and demonstrate their capabilities across several criteria, including knowledge, experience, and customer success.

Impetus has a proven track record of helping customers make the right choices for transformation to the cloud. Enterprises can quickly get started and migrate their data warehouses using the Impetus automated workload transformation solution. Impetus customers also benefit from mature implementation expertise enabling adoption and management of AWS technologies.

About Impetus Technologies

Impetus is focused on enabling a unified, clear, and present view for the intelligent enterprise. For more than a decade, Impetus has been the 'Partner of Choice' for several Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their data and analytics lifecycle by enabling data warehouse modernization, unification of data sources, self-service ETL, advanced analytics and BI consumption. The company brings together a unique mix of software products, consulting services, and technology expertise. Our solutions include industry's only platform for automated transformation of legacy systems to cloud/big data environment; and StreamAnalytix – a self-service ETL and machine learning platform.

