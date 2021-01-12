Implant dentistry enters new era with launch of Nobel Biocare Xeal™ and TiUltra™ surfaces in the United States

New Xeal abutments feature next-generation surface chemistry designed to promote soft-tissue attachment. In a clinical study with a two-year follow-up, the Xeal surface demonstrated a significant increase in soft-tissue height compared to machined abutment surfaces. After its wide success and adoption in Europe, dental professionals in the United States will now be able to see and experience the pioneering Mucointegration™ surface as it is made available for Nobel Biocare's On1™ Base and Multi-unit Abutment.

The TiUltra surface promotes early osseointegration. The surface was developed to further promote early osseointegration and support bone stability. With an ultra-hydrophilic, multi-zoned implant surface, the TiUltra surface is taking anodization technology one step further. Roughness, porosity, and surface chemistry are important factors for tissue integration. Surface chemistry, in particular, plays a vital role in enhancing cellular attachment.

The TiUltra surface is now available through Nobel Biocare's NobelActive®, NobelParallel™ Conical Connection, and NobelReplace® Conical Connection implants. When combined with the Xeal abutment surface, dental professionals will have a complete solution for tissue integration.

"Dental professionals are now able to experience the Xeal and TiUltra surfaces in their practice and discover how important the soft-tissue barrier becomes in protecting the underlying bone. It is this feature that promotes the basis for long-term tissue health and stability, which will not only be appreciated by the clinician, but by the patient as well." said Patrik Eriksson, Nobel Biocare's President.

SOURCE Nobel Biocare USA