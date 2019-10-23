Implant Dentists in Lighthouse Point Are Offering Free Dental Implant Evaluations

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Smiles Dental, a locally owned implant dentist office, is now offering free dental implant assessments and evaluations at their Lighthouse Point location. Since they began servicing patients, Florida Smiles Dental has expanded their services and their locations. To help community members understand how they can best take care of their teeth, their Lighthouse Point location offers a complimentary assessment and dental implant evaluation.

Implant dentists at their Lighthouse Point location care about helping their patients maintain a healthy and beautiful smile. With a multitude of dentists and dental specialists all under one roof, the staff at Florida Smiles Dental are capable of helping people understand what they need to do to keep their smile for years to come. Their qualified dentists know how daunting it can be to see a dentist and keep up with dental health. To help reduce the burden, the dentists at Florida Smiles Dental Lighthouse Point, provide an in-depth evaluation and comprehensive dental care plan for their patients at no extra cost.

Save up to $250 on dental implants at Florida Smiles Dental in Lighthouse Point.

Call (954) 943-2466 for more information.

Dental implants and other dental services are often expensive and time-consuming. For this reason, it is important that patients trust and believe in their implant dentist or dental specialist. Many dentists offer discounted services but not all of them provide the same quality of care. The staff at Florida Smiles Dental in Lighthouse Point provides 5 star rated services at prices that reduce the financial burden on families.

At their Lighthouse Point location, patients can take advantage of a complimentary Florida Smiles Dental Implant Evaluation. This service includes an exam, a comprehensive evaluation and x-rays if they are needed for a consult. This visit allows dedicated dentists to properly assess and evaluate a patient fully. Typically, the cost of this visit is about $250, however, the team at Florida Smiles Dental offers it for free to their patients. They believe that helping patients find affordable ways to keep their mouth healthy is more important than profits.

Schedule an assessment and a complimentary dental implant evaluation by visiting the Florida Smiles Dental website www.floridasmilesdental.com or calling their Lighthouse Point office at (954) 943-2466.

Florida Smiles Dental at Lighthouse Point offers comprehensive plans for dental services including dental implants.

Florida Smiles Dental is a full service dental office offering a wide range of services including dental implants. At their Lighthouse Point location patients are able to see a wide variety of specialists to help with their dental needs. Ensuring their patient's entire mouth is healthy and well cared for is the main concern of the dentists at Florida Smiles Dental. They offer comprehensive dental care plans that enable patients to receive quality treatments all in one office.

Visit Florida Smiles Dental office at 2211 NE 36th St. Suite 201 Lighthouse Point, FL 33064.

Their team of dentists, implant dentists and other dental specialists are committed to helping their patients by providing an all-in-one dental solution. Florida Smiles Dental in Lighthouse Point offers preventative dental care and orthodontics as well as other common dental procedures. Their implant dentists offer quality implants and complimentary dental implant evaluations. By helping patients receive the dental care they need in one convenient office, the team at Florida Smiles Dental hopes to help more Lighthouse Point residents love their smile.

Schedule a dental implant assessment with Florida Smiles Dental online at www.floridasmilesdental.com or contact their Lighthouse Point location at (954) 943-2466.

Florida Smiles Dental of Lighthouse Point

5-Star Rated Dental Care Services in Lighthouse Point Florida. Our Lighthouse Point dental office offers 5-star rated dental care and services, including family dentistry, children's dentistry, teeth whitening, veneers, dental implants, braces, Invisalign, the treatment for gum disease and more. Florida Smiles Dental is your all-in-one dental solution.

Complimentary Florida Smiles Dental Implant Evaluation

Receive a free dental implant evaluation, a value of $250.

Schedule an Appointment with the Friendly Staff at the new office in Lighthouse Point.

Call (954) 943-2466 to set up an appointment.

Serving Lighthouse Point. Visit the office at 2211 NE 36th St #201 Lighthouse Point FL 33064

Call (954) 943-2466 to inquire about dental implants.

