Implantable Infusion Pump Market is Anticipated to Surge at a Moderate CAGR of 4.5% by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

An increasing prevalence of various disorders such as diabetes, cancer, chronic pain, and various other disorders, the rising geriatric population and, integration of advanced technology are some of the key factors, which are expected to increase the overall demand for Implantable Infusion Pump, thus driving the growth of Implantable Infusion Pump market.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Implantable Infusion Pump Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Implantable Infusion Pump Market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Implantable Infusion Pump Market.

Some of the salient features from the Implantable Infusion Pump Market report:

As per an analysis by DelveInsight, North America is expected to dominate the overall Implantable Infusion Pump Market during the forecast period.

is expected to dominate the overall Implantable Infusion Pump Market during the forecast period. Major pharma players working proactively in the Implantable Infusion Pump Market include Medtronic, Intera Oncology, FLOWONIX MEDICAL INC, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., and others.

and others. DelveInsight analysis indicates that the Implantable Infusion Pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. In February 2019 , the US Food and Drug Administration permitted marketing of the Tandem Diabetes Care t:Slim X2 insulin pump with interoperable technology (interoperable t:Slim X2) for delivering insulin under the skin for children and adults with diabetes, owing to the launch of such devices, there will be a rapid growth observed in the Implantable Infusion Pumps market during the forecast period.

Implantable Infusion Pump Market Overview

Implantable Infusion Pumps are small devices placed underneath the skin during surgery, which sends liquid pain medicine using a thin, flexible tube known as a catheter to a specific part of the body and offer targeted and consistent medicine to reduce pain. These pumps can be used in various medical applications such as in the management of chronic pain, oncology, diabetes, and other procedures. Pain is caused due to an unpleasant sensory stimulation that occurs because of tissue damage by any means, mainly constituting injuries and diseases such as arthritis, cancer, ulcers among others. These are mainly divided into two groups, nociceptive pain and neuropathic pain. Many drugs such as analgesics and painkillers as well as several devices like Neuromodulation & Neurostimulation Devices, Ablation Devices, and Analgesic Infusion Pumps are available to help relieve the pain.

Implantable Infusion Pump Market Insight

Geographically, the global Implantable Infusion Pump market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Whereas if the revenue share is concerned then North America is currently considered the leader in the global Implantable Infusion Pump market and also is expected to remain constant during the forecast period. This domination is observed majorly owing to the growing cases of chronic disorders, rising healthcare expenditure due to a strong economy, and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Several recent developments, such as product launches, are also driving the market growth; for instance, in February 2020, FDA approval was granted to Flowonix in order to market Prometra® II Pump for use with Intrathecal Baclofen.

Implantable Infusion Pump Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of chronic pain is expected to fuel the market for Implantable Infusion Pumps as chronic pain patients and new cancer cases will require continuous drug delivery for better management. The rising healthcare costs, improving healthcare infrastructure population and growing healthcare expenditure are projected to augment the Implantable Infusion Pump market.

The demand for an Implantable Infusion Pump is moderately affected by the outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the delay in elective surgeries required for the implantation of an Implantable Infusion Pump. As a result, stopping or delaying the treatment for chronic pain patients will have negative consequences, and strong pain evaluations must be administered to triage patients appropriately.

Scope of the Implantable Infusion Pump Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: Medtronic; Intera Oncology, FLOWONIX MEDICAL INC, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Implantable Infusion Pump Market Segmentation

By Application

Chronic Pain

Diabetes

Oncology

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Homecare Settings

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Table of Contents

1 Implantable Infusion Pump Market Report Introduction 2 Implantable Infusion Pump Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Implantable Infusion Pump Market Key factors analysis 5 Implantable Infusion Pump Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Implantable Infusion Pump Market 7 Implantable Infusion Pump Market Layout 8 Implantable Infusion PumpGlobal Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Implantable Infusion Pump Market Company and Product Profiles

9.1 Medtronic 9.2 Intera Oncology 9.3 FLOWONIX MEDICAL INC 9.4 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

