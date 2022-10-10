Implantable Medical Devices Market to grow by USD 41.4 Bn by 2026, Rise in the Number Of People With Chronic Illnesses to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The implantable medical devices market size is expected to increase by USD 41.4 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 7.27% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in the number of people with chronic illnesses, product launches by vendors, and an increasing number of cosmetic implants will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high costs associated with implant surgeries, frequent product recalls, and high costs of product design and development will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Implantable Medical Devices Market 2022-2026

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Implantable Medical Devices Market Segmentation

Type

Orthopedic Implants



Cardiovascular Implants



Dental Implants



Other Implants

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Implantable Medical Devices Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our implantable medical devices market report covers the following areas:

Implantable Medical Devices Market size

Implantable Medical Devices Market trends

Implantable Medical Devices Market industry analysis

This study identifies the 3D printing of implantable medical devices as one of the prime reasons driving the implantable medical devices market growth during the next few years.

Implantable Medical Devices Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Implantable Medical Devices Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Implantable Medical Devices Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

B. Braun SE

BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

CEREPLAS Co.

Conmed Corp.

Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd.

Globus Medical Inc.

Ideal Implant Inc.

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their

product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Implantable Medical Devices Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist implantable medical devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the implantable medical devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the implantable medical devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of implantable medical devices market vendors

Implantable Medical Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.27% Market growth 2022-2026 $41.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., B. Braun SE, BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., CEREPLAS Co., Conmed Corp., Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd., Globus Medical Inc., Ideal Implant Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK, Smith and Nephew plc, Straumann Holding AG, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Orthopedic implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Orthopedic implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Orthopedic implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Orthopedic implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Orthopedic implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cardiovascular implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cardiovascular implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cardiovascular implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cardiovascular implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cardiovascular implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Ophthalmic implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Ophthalmic implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Ophthalmic implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Ophthalmic implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Ophthalmic implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Dental implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Dental implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Other implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Other implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Other implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Other implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Other implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 97: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 98: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 100: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 102: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 103: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 104: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 105: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

10.5 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 107: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Conmed Corp.

Exhibit 112: Conmed Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Conmed Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Conmed Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Conmed Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Globus Medical Inc.

Exhibit 116: Globus Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Globus Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Globus Medical Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 119: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 120: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 122: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.9 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 124: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 125: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 127: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Straumann Holding AG

Exhibit 129: Straumann Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: Straumann Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Straumann Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Straumann Holding AG - Segment focus

10.11 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 133: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 138: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

