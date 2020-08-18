Implementation of New Vehicular Emission Regulations Shape Contours of Lubricant Additives Market, Valuation to Reach US$ 18 Bn by 2027: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wide spectrum of chemicals such as viscosity index (VI) improvers and antioxidants are added to base oils to formulate finished lubricants, where their role is to improve the characteristics of final products. Some of the key applications are in formulating engine oils, gear oils, automatic transmission fluids, and greases.

Analysts at TMR project the lubricant additives market to clock CAGR of ~2% between 2019 and 2027 and reach US$ 18 Bn by the end of 2027. In 2018, the global valuation was pegged at US$ 15.72 Bn. Asia Pacific led the global landscape with market share exceeding 32% in 2018.

Key Findings of Lubricant Additives Market Report

Among the various key product types, dispersants held the leading segment in 2018, with ~25% share

Antioxidants is the fastest growing segment in market among all during 2019 – 2027

Asia Pacific held the dominating share in lubricants additives market in 2018 amounting to more than 32%

is an attractive market Demand for high-performing lubricant additives to rise remarkably in Europe and North America

Lubricant Additives Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Rising demand for lubricants with better chemistries is bolstering the prospects of an array of lubricant additives in the industries of automobile, marine, aviation, and power.

Numerous countries have announced to hasten transition to the most recent VI emission standards. The implementation of Bharat Stage VI emission standards in India this year is a glaring example.

this year is a glaring example. The demand for new array of chemistries in lubricants in modern engines and turbines has boosted the lubricant additives market.

Growing number of passenger cars in developing regions of the world has spurred the demand for lubricant additives.

Use of viscosity index (VI) improvers for mainly improving the rheological properties of lubricants is boosting revenue generation in the lubricant additives market.

Lubricant Additives Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific presents huge untapped prospects to manufacturers in the lubricant additives market. The scope of the regional market is underpinned by vehicle manufacturers being serious about updated emission standards. Adoption of VI emission standards for 2021 in China is a case in point. The Middle East is also offering attractive opportunities to players in the lubricant additives market.

Lubricant Additives Market: Competitive Landscape

The lubricant additives market is increasingly consolidated with large proportion of market shares concentrated among the top five players. They hold high bargaining power, mainly by following captive manufacturing practices. The end-user industry landscape is highly competitive, which constantly stimulates incumbent players to aim for innovations in formulations of lubricant additives.

Most players are consolidating their shares in emerging and established markets by expanding their product portfolio.

Some key players in the lubricant additives market are Tianhe Chemicals Group Limited, The Lubrizol Corporation, Chevron Oronite Company LLC, Infineum International Limited, and NewMarket Corporation.

The Lubricant Additives Market can be segmented as follows:

Products

VI Improvers

PPD (Pour Point Depressants)

Detergents

Dispersants

Antioxidants

Other Additives

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Rest of the world (RoW)

