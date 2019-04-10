Important Information to Know About Taxes in 2019 From Expert Winnie Sun From TipsonTV Blog

ATLANTA, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lately many alarming news reports about tax season have been coming out, and some experts predict that many people will be receiving smaller refunds or even the shock of getting tax bills. Other reports show that refunds may be up overall. Whatever the case, it just means that tax season has gotten off to a stressful start for most Americans. Fortunately, one of the top financial experts on TV and in the nation is helping to sort through all the taxing issues facing Americans this year. Financial Expert and TV analyst Winnie Sun shares some valuable information about everything from refunds to last-minute tax advice.

Financial Expert Winnie Sun Gives her Best Tips for Keeping Up with Taxes this Year

START TO KEEP UP WITH TAX CHANGES

For those that are self-employed or who have a freelance income this year, tax season can seem overwhelming. However, the right programs can make it a lot easier, like TurboTax Self-Employed and QuickBooks Self-Employed. QuickBooks Self-Employed helps freelancers easily manage finances throughout the year and tackle taxes, with the easy option of filing through TurboTax Self-Employed at tax time every year. Independent workers will want to keep a close tab on their finances all year round. They can do that throughout the year using QuickBooks Self-Employed and then that information can be imported to TurboTax Self-Employed, which help freelancers or solopreneurs manage and automatically find industry-specific business deductions that others might miss. New this year, connecting self-employed taxpayers to live, credentialed, CPAs, Enrolled Agents, and Tax Attorneys. For easy year-round tips from QuickBooks Self-Employed on how to manage your taxes effectively log onto quickbooks.intuit.com/self-employed

Here are some easy year-round tips from QuickBooks Self-Employed on how to manage taxes effectively:

Get organized year round – use a shoebox, but saving receipts and managing deductions year round through QuickBooks Self-Employed will save time and money Log Expenses – Don't expect to receive a deduction if without the documentation to back it all up. Luckily, with a tool like QuickBooks Self-Employed, this becomes infinitely simpler, as it allows for instantly importing expenses directly from a bank account, sort business from personal expenses with a quick swipe, and then through machine learning, the product even learns how to categorize future expenses so it is all done automatically. Track Miles – While employees of a regular nine-to-five job cannot deduct the cost of driving to and from work, they certainly can if they are self-employed! Whether driving to see a client, heading to a meeting, going to work from another location, or driving for platforms like Lyft and Uber, people can claim 54.5 cents per mile for 2018, plus the cost of parking and any tolls paid. Again, QuickBooks Self-Employed can help people do this throughout the year, as the mobile app can automatically track mileage without killing the phone battery. The mileage tracking feature ensures accuracy, allows people to classify trips as business or personal, and will even learn that some locations (i.e. a client's office) are always business related. The mileage data is saved and organized to maximize deductions, and in fact, QBSE users find an average of $7,393 in potential mileage deductions per year.

SOMETHING THAT IS IMPORTANT FOR ANYONE PREPARING THEIR TAXES

Sometimes the easiest things that can cause the most frustration. For example, taxes are ready to file and the printer goes out, when the deadline is fast approaching. However, having the right equipment up front can help avoid all those hassles. Epson's WorkForce ET-4750 EcoTank printer features revolutionary cartridge-free printing and enough ink to print out thousands of pages. Users can conveniently copy, scan, and fax important documents for filing, as well as, easily print multiple hard copies of tax forms for safekeeping. This will make life much easier. For more information, visit www.Epson.com.

SUGGESTIONS FOR WAYS TO SPEND REFUNDS

When considering ways to spend a refund, take a look at tech that will last for the long haul. The Nokia 3.1 Plus, available on Cricket Wireless, provides a large 5.99-inch HD+ display making it ideal for content streams and social media, an amazing two-day battery life, a dual-rear camera, great performance, and an affordable price tag. One of the best of Androids for under $160, get everything needed in a smartphone and still have plenty of the tax refund left over. For more information, vist www.Nokia.com.

SUGGESTIONS FOR GETTING FINANCES IN SHAPE

Tax season is the perfect time to start an emergency fund, so check out SmartyPig. It is a free, high-yield website that is very easy to use. It is also great for people that are saving for specific goals like a down payment on a home, a dream vacation, or starting a family. SmartyPig is FDIC insured and it comes with tracking tools, goal planners, helpful reminders, competitive interest rates, referral bonuses, and more! For more information, visit www.SmartyPig.com.

