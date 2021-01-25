Important New Nonprofit, MVP (Momentum & Value for People of Color), Launches to Enhance the Lives of Young People of Color

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MVP (Momentum & Value for People of Color), a new nonprofit, announces the organization's official launch. MVP was founded to create a movement that helps young Black, Asian and Hispanic individuals develop leadership skills to generate life changing internship and employment opportunities. Our mission is to create equity and take action to ensure that young people of color have access to strategic connections and opportunities.

"In today's environment, we at MVP realize the importance of bringing to light the immense inequities among young People of Color. The value this population brings to society cannot be overstated, yet they lack access to the right opportunities and support systems," said Christine Sakdalan, Co-Founder and CEO of MVP. "That's why it's critical for us to use our network of resources, both human connections and capital, to close the gap on these disparities. We are so fortunate to have the backing of our dedicated partners and network of leaders who are committing their time and talents to make this a reality."

MVP will launch with a set of programs designed to match and connect internships, mentorships, strategic networking, and writing support to those in need. MVP will work with the organization's vast network of executives and leaders to uncover professional opportunities and provide mentoring and practical help to young people of color. MVP beneficiaries will receive personal development for two years, focused on leadership and soft skills to ensure career progression and financial wellness.

Minority racial groups are more likely to experience multidimensional poverty than their White counterparts:

In the United States , 18.8 percent of Black American and 15.7 percent of Latino Americans are living in poverty, compared to the 10.5% national poverty rate (2019 US Census).

, 18.8 percent of Black American and 15.7 percent of Latino Americans are living in poverty, compared to the 10.5% national poverty rate (2019 US Census). Asian Americans have a 12.3 percent poverty rate, with the greatest income inequality among major racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. (2018 Pew Research Center Social and Demographic Trends).

Low socioeconomic status, lower educational achievement, poverty and poor health disproportionately impact this segment of our society.

MVP aims to champion, catalyze and create change for young people of color, by being a vehicle for opportunities, a gateway for success, and an inspiration to pay it forward.

Ways to engage with us:

To nominate a candidate or to submit an application to become an MVP beneficiary, click here.

To become a mentor or volunteer, click here.

To donate, click here.

About MVP:

MVP (Momentum & Value for People of Color) is a new 501 (c)(3) organization and a movement committed to creating equity for young People of Color through action and awareness. MVP supports young Black, Asian, and Hispanic men and women PREPARE, PERFORM, PROGRESS, and PROSPER in their education, leadership and early professional careers. The organization leverages its expansive network of executives and leaders across disciplines to mentor, identify and create access to opportunities as well as promote, sponsor and champion MVPs.

For more information, visit www.mvpoc.org

Media Contact:

An Phan

Pioneering Collective

[email protected]

SOURCE MVP (Momentum & Value for People of Color)

Related Links

http://www.mvpoc.org

