Important news in the Canadian tech industry - nventive and Cortex unite to become one of the leading independent innovation firms in Canada

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Cortex is joining the nventive extended family, creating a company with nearly 200 employees. With its two campuses, in Montréal and Québec City, the new-look nventive is now one of the leading independent innovation firms in Canada.

The core of nventive's mission is providing support and guidance to enterprises in their digital transformation. Delivering services ranging from strategy to creation of value-added digital experiences, nventive is an ideal partner for large corporations. To date, the firm has more than 1,000 cloud integration, mobile and web applications to its credit.

"We're proud to be welcoming Cortex and look forward to working with the team and its clients to continue crafting distinctive digital experiences with market impact," says François Tanguay, President, nventive. "The pooling of our two firms' expertise will mean improved production and innovation capacity, enabling us to better serve our Canadian and U.S. clients. And with our two campuses, we now cover all of the major head offices in Québec."

Management at Cortex is delighted by this announcement, which gives Québec an opportunity to stand out on the Canadian and American tech landscapes: "Becoming part of the nventive extended family represents a singular opportunity to pursue our vision of becoming a major player on the North American digital development scene," explains Jean-Michel Lebeau, founder of Cortex and newly appointed Executive Vice-President for Québec and Partner, nventive. "At Cortex, our mission has always been to help Québec shine in markets all over the world, and this is an exciting new step toward concretely achieving that goal."

Mathieu Tremblay, Partner and Head of Operations for the Québec City campus, adds: "The two companies are an extremely good fit in terms of operations and people. And our combined and complementary expertise means we will continue to innovate and expand the frontiers of digital."

About nventive

Founded in 2008 and based in Montréal, nventive is one of the leading mobile and web application studios in Canada. With more than 100 experts on staff, nventive provides mobile and web solutions to its clients worldwide. Collaborating to create is paramount to nventive as it works with clients from strategy to deployment phases. Among its clients are CAA, National Bank of Canada, BDC, National Geographic Learning, Air Canada, Pharmacy Jean Coutu and Parkland.

About Cortex

Cortex is a digital innovation studio founded in 2009 by Jean-Michel Lebeau with the goal of harnessing the power of cutting-edge tech to create value-added experiences. The company has enjoyed meteoric growth over the past six years, firmly establishing itself as a leading player in Québec in tech product creation and a pioneer in development of innovative mobile apps and technologies including AR, VR and natural language processing. Cortex clients include BDC, New Look Group, the RTC, and Leclerc.

