Important Notice Regarding Oceanus LLC and Its Subsidiaries

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceanus LLC (" Oceanus ") announced today that, by resolution of its Board of Managers on 3 December 2020, Mr. Peter Schoels, a member of Oceanus's Board of Managers, now serves as the sole person authorized to act on behalf of Oceanus and its direct and indirect subsidiaries (collectively, the " Company "). Previously, Wise Investments Consultants Inc., in its capacity as Oceanus's investment advisor (" Wise "), and Mr. Christos Economou, in his capacity as an officer of TMS Cardiff Gas Ltd., the technical and commercial manager of Oceanus's Vessels (as defined below), had authority to act on behalf of the Company for certain purposes. Wise and Mr. Economou no longer have such authority or any other authority as it relates to the Company.

Mr. Schoels's authority extends to all matters related to the following entities: Oceanus LLC, Oceanus LNG Holdings LLC, Oceanus LNG Alpha LLC, Oceanus LNG Beta LLC, Oceanus LNG Gamma LLC, Oceanus LNG Delta LLC, Oceanus LNG Trading (UK) Ltd., Oceanus Holdings LLC, Oceanus Alpha LLC, and Oceanus Beta LLC and all such entities' property and interests in property, including the following vessels: Corcovado LNG (IMO 9636711), Kita LNG (IMO 9636723), Palu LNG (IMO 9636735), Yari LNG (IMO 9636747) (collectively, the " Vessels "). Oceanus also announced the appointment of Esben Christensen, a Managing Director at AlixPartners, as Chief Restructuring Officer to assist in the management of the Company and its Vessels.

Effective immediately, all inquiries related to charters of the Vessels, whether current or proposed, should be directed to Oceanus's vessel broker:

Affinity (Shipping) LLP

Attn: Richard Fulford-Smith

Floor 44, The Leadenhall Building

122 Leadenhall Street

London EC3A 8EE United Kingdom

Telephone: +44(0)20 3142 0131

Email: [email protected]

