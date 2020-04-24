Important Update For The 2020 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders Of The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

BOSTON, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Meeting Date: Thursday, May 14, 2020

Meeting Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Meeting Access: Virtual Stockholder Meeting, www.meetingcenter.io/222621287

As previously announced, our 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time. However, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of our coworkers, stockholders, and our community, the location of our Annual Meeting has been changed from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting via live audio webcast. Unfortunately, you will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As described in the previously distributed proxy materials for our Annual Meeting, you are entitled to participate in the meeting if you were a stockholder as of the close of business on March 16, 2020, the Record Date.

To access the virtual Annual Meeting, please click the Virtual Stockholder Meeting link. To log in on the day of the meeting, you will be required to have a control number and password. The password for the meeting is SAM2020. If you were a shareholder as of the close of business on the Record Date and have your control number, you may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website.

For registered stockholders, the control number can be found on the proxy card, notice, or email Computershare sent to you in early April.

If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, you will need to register in advance to attend the virtual Annual Meeting. To register, please submit your name, email address, and proof of your legal proxy reflecting your Boston Beer common stock holdings as of the Record Date to [email protected] by 5:00 p.m., ET, on May 11, 2020. You will receive a confirmation email from Computershare of your registration.

We encourage our stockholders to submit questions in advance, before Friday, May 8, to [email protected]. Our Founder and Chairman Jim Koch will try to address relevant questions.

Closed captioning will be provided for the duration of the virtual meeting.

Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials previously distributed.

Please note that the proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

SOURCE The Boston Beer Company, Inc.