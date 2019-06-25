Important Women in Healthcare Interviewed by Laerdal Medical - Thought Leaders Dr. Beverly Malone and Dr. Tejal Gandhi

National Nurses Week, sponsored by the American Nurses Association, took place May 6-12. Laerdal interviewed Beverly Malone, PhD, RN, FAAN, CEO of the National League for Nursing, to learn more about the changes that she has witnessed throughout her career. She discussed the influence of new technology, how nurse expectations have evolved, and how simulation training makes a big difference.

"I have to say that I am a fighter for simulation and making sure that nurses have the opportunity to practice. I think we're like pilots in planes in that we need that practice to decrease the number of errors," says Dr. Malone.

The following week, May 12-18, was National Hospital Week. Sponsored by the American Hospital Association, this week recognizes the hospitals, health systems, and hospital practitioners who support the well-being of their communities. Laerdal interviewed Dr. Tejal Gandhi, MD, MPH, CPPS, Chief Clinical and Safety Officer for the Institute of Healthcare Improvement (IHI). She explained how attitudes towards patient safety have changed and how the healthcare community can continue to improve patient outcomes.

"[Having] those opportunities for everyone to come together and do training together on things like teamwork and communications can have huge value," says Dr. Gandhi.

