Impregnating Resins Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.70% by 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with AEV IBERICA SL & Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Nov 23, 2021, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The impregnating resins market is set to grow by USD 443.06 million from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.70% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC & China and India are the key markets for impregnating resins market in APAC. Increasing demand from the electrical and electronics industry will facilitate the impregnating resins market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
For more insights on Impregnating Resins Market -Download Our Free Sample Report
The impregnating resins market covers the following areas:
- Impregnating Resins Market Sizing
- Impregnating Resins Market Forecast
- Impregnating Resins Market Analysis
The impregnating resins market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by rapid industrialization in emerging economies. However, the factors such as volatile raw material prices may impede the market growth.
The impregnating resins market analysis includes segmentation by type (solventless and solvent-based) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The impregnating resins market share growth by the solventless segment has been significant. The impregnating resins market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Companies Mentioned
The Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AEV IBERICA SL
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
- BASF SE
- bdtronic GmbH
- Bodo Moller Chemie GmbH
- DOPAG INDIA PVT LTD.
- ELANTAS GmbH
- Hernon Manufacturing Inc.
- KYOCERA Corp.
- Von Roll Holding AG
Related Reports:
Chromatography Resins Market -The chromatography resins market value is projected to grow by USD 1.22 bn at a CAGR of 9% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!
Bio-Based Resins Market -The bio-based resins market size is expected to reach a value of 17.76 million tons, at a CAGR of 11.82%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
|
Impregnating Resins Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 443.06 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.11
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, India, US, Germany, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AEV IBERICA SL, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, bdtronic GmbH, Bodo Moller Chemie GmbH, DOPAG INDIA PVT LTD., ELANTAS GmbH, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., KYOCERA Corp., and Von Roll Holding AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
https://www.technavio.com/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=bw&utm_campaign=t35_week46_2020_cotact_us&utm_content=IRTNTR71210
Share this article