IMPRES Technology Solutions, Inc. Strengthens GSA Offering with Nokia

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPRES Technology Solutions, Inc., a premier Information Technology solution provider for the US federal market, today confirmed its status as a primary provider for Nokia products under the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) 70 contract.

For more than two decades, IMPRES has provided customers with robust network security, engineering, and IT modernization support. Partnering with Nokia extends IMPRES' ability to support customer needs across the entirety of the network enterprise—from the core, to the data center, to the edge.

Offering carrier grade equipment and specific solution sets, IMPRES will market, distribute, and service Nokia's diverse product line for federal customers through IMPRES' GSA IT Schedule 70 contract vehicle—within both the defense and civilian sectors.

"By partnering with Nokia, IMPRES has combined technological capabilities that provoke deeper discussions which encompass topics of great importance for all federal customers like 5G. Together, the IMPRES/Nokia alliance will provide federal customers with enterprise-class solutions that are proven and best-in-class," said Steve Ridgeway, Executive Vice President, Business Development of IMPRES.

Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities with tier one service providers and enterprises across the globe. With a strong commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, it is a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

The alliance with IMPRES allows Nokia to leverage its end-to end portfolio, deep industry expertise and resources to strengthen its relationship with the federal government. As the primary GSA offer of Nokia products to federal customers, IMPRES is delighted to offer unparalleled direct access to Nokia's leading suite of solutions.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with IMPRES," commented Mike Allison, Head of US Federal Government Sales at Nokia. "By offering Nokia products on IMPRES' GSA IT Schedule 70, our world class team can rapidly bring game-changing networking solutions to the federal government at the best value."

For more info, please join our upcoming Live webinar, 5G & Mission Critical Networks for Federal Agencies, on July 15th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Register at https://www.imprestechnology.com/nokia-webinar-registration/

