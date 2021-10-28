Impresa Modular Signs Home Building Agreement With Savannah Lakes Village

Impresa is a private-label home manufacturer that recently announced its launch of its flagship modular production facility located in Greenwood, SC. This facility will conveniently serve the SLV community as well as many others across the Southeastern region with high-quality private-label designed homes. Savannah Lakes Village is a recreation-inspired private lakefront community located at the confluence of Western South Carolina's Freshwater Coast Region and the 71,000+ acre Lake Thurmond. The community is an amenity rich 5,000-lot master-planned community with two championship golf courses, 4 restaurants, 23,000 sf recreation center with tennis, pickleball, indoor-outdoor pools, bowling alleys, fitness and more! SLV is surrounded by State Parks and Lake Thurmond, and has over 3,000 developed lots still needing homes.

A model home is planned to showcase the building technology and quality, and is anticipated to be completed in the first quarter of 2022. This agreement will also showcase a number of Impresa's walkout basement home plans as spec models. Although it will take several months to reach full scale production at the facility, Impresa plans to bring its first spec home in by January.

Components built offsite in an indoor facility are expected to reduce reliance and construction delays due in part to the limited sub-contractor workforce in the local region, reduce the number of active construction days onsite, and reduce the amount of construction time from site preparation to final certificate of occupancy.

"We are thrilled to have our new manufacturing facility so close to Savannah Lakes Village. We look forward to partnering with the developer and community to bring the next level of home building technology to such a wonderful established community."

– Ken Semler, President of Impresa Homes

"We are thankful to be partnering with Impresa in this development to bring much needed product to market. I am a firm believer in Impresa's quality products and processes, and couldn't be more thrilled to have their factory just down the road in Greenwood to support our partnership."

– Jim Walsh, CEO of SLV Windfall Group

