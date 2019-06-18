Impressions Vanity Proudly Announces the Expansion of Their Wholesale Division

TUSTIN, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impressions Vanity is making their products accessible to even more customers by expanding their wholesale division. In correlation with the wholesale expansion, Impressions Vanity will be attending America's Mart Trade Show in Atlanta, Georgia on July 9, 2019 and the Las Vegas Market on July 28, 2019.

"We're very eager to grow our wholesale department," said Kevin Choi, CEO of Impressions Vanity Company. "Being one of the largest vanity companies in the world, we want to place maximum effort into our wholesale business. Our warehouse has the capacity to hold thousands of products in stock and our team has the expertise to modernize the furnishing industry. Time and time again, we are undeniably the first in the market to get our hands on the newest style vanities. We can't wait to introduce our trend setting items to retailers."

Founded in 2014, Impressions Vanity is now in over 200 retailers, conducting business throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. The company is known for its Hollywood style mirrors, vanity tables and countertop mirrors. Impressions Vanity pioneered with a modern style vanity, the SlayStation. These items feature clear glass tops and provide consumers with the freedom to combine an assortment of styles from the brand's collection. The many configurations of the SlayStation will be displayed at both America's Mart and Las Vegas Market Tradeshows for buyers to view and purchase. To further expand consumer reach and grow within the wholesale beauty-furniture category, Impressions Vanity is looking to establish new partnerships at both awaited trade shows this July.

In the upcoming year, Impressions Vanity will also introduce a new online feature that will grant their wholesale buyers access to the company's wholesale items and prices. Buyers will have the ability to place orders directly through the company website at wholesale prices. With new innovations inspiring constant demand, Impressions Vanity looks forward to growing within the wholesale space.

Impressions Vanity Company continues to create modern styles with the most innovative technology to date. Their wide product portfolio of over 250 styles draws in a diverse range of industries such as fashion, beauty, home interior and furniture. For more information, visit www.impressionsvanity.com .

Media Contact:

Jasmine Naziri

jasmine.n@impressionsvanity.com

SOURCE Impressions Vanity

