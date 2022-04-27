IMPROVATE held two-day medical innovation and networking conference in Budapest, sparking groundbreaking deals between European representatives and leading Israeli medical technology companies

GMedical, which develops health monitoring systems, is in talks with a European network of hospitals that also participated in the conference. Synergy3dMed, which manufactures implants for surgeons using 3D printing, is in advanced talks with several hospitals to assimilate its solutions and is also in contact with a VC fund to which it was exposed at the conference. Medical device manufacturer IGIN Smart Technologies is in talks over establishing a production line in Eastern Europe. Appscent, which has developed an innovative medical device for sleep apnea, aroused significant interest among European hospital directors and is also in talks with IMPROVATE over a direct investment by the company. In addition, several other contacts between companies presenting at the conference and attending institutions are expected to mature into deals.

Leading medical professionals got together for a series of panel discussions and lectures on 'The Hospital of the Future,' 'Digital Medicine,' 'Innovative Medical Treatments,' and "Medicine in the Post-Pandemic Era.' The second day of the event was devoted to business networking between Israeli technology companies participating in the conference, and hospital directors, medical distributors, and buyers from across the region.

Opening the event, IMPROVATE Co-founder, Irina Nevzlin said that IMPROVATE had facilitated connections between over 200 businesses, held more than 20 conferences in less than two years since it was founded, and opened new markets for many of these businesses. "While IMPROVATE works across a diverse range of fields including cyber, HLS, and food and water-tech, medical innovation is our favorite field because it gives us the privilege to be part of saving lives."

Professor Ze'ev Rotstein, former head of both Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, and the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, who is a member of the IMPROVATE board and coordinates the company's activities in the med-tech field said: "We are standing at the beginning of a new era, a revolution driven by several trends: sensors, communications, data transfer, AI that enables quality insights in each and every field, robotics, and even 3D printing of tissues. These innovations will be routine in the near future and some of them already are. The IMPROVATE platform enables the spreading out of knowledge in the healthcare system and will help save lives".

Among those attending the forum were Professor Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer at Sheba Medical Center; Ruth Ralbag, CEO of Clalit Health Services, the largest and leading HMO in Israel, Professor Ran Balicer, Clalit's Chief Innovation Officer; Dr. Andrei Baciu Secretary of State within the Romanian Ministry of health; Tibor Gulyas, Hungary's Deputy State Secretary for Innovation; Robert Kurucz, Managing Director of EuroMedic Trading, one of the largest wholesalers for hospitals and pharmacies in Hungary; Dr. Robert Mari, co-founder and CEO at Wáberer Medical Center, the newest private Hospital In Hungary; Professor Ivo Petrov, head Of The Cardiology, Angiology, and Electrophysiology Department at Acibadem City Clinic Hospital, Sofia, Bulgaria; Dr. Istvan Komporaly, Managing Director Of Torus Pharma, which works in partnership with companies In Europe identifying business opportunities for them and providing support in launching on the Romanian market; and IMPROVATE board members, former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev, former Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta, and former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme.

Leading Israeli medical technology companies presented at the event: G-Medical, RenalSense, IGIN Smart, Appscent, Synergy 3d-Med, ALTA Medical, NeoPharm Israel, and Tuttenauer.

President Plevneliev told the forum that Central and Eastern Europe are a "region that is growing dynamically. It is here where we have a lot of dynamics, a lot of opportunities, and a lot of money available for projects that make sense... The solutions can be found in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. "

Speaking on a panel on the "Post-Pandemic Era," former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme called "When you look at the response to Covid-19, there was no such thing as a global response ... We need strengthening investment in regional cooperation... and joint public-private sector initiatives to improve crisis readiness."

IMPROVATE CEO and co-founder Ronit Hassin Hochman said: "We are proud to bring groundbreaking technologies to Central and Eastern Europe and to be able to facilitate the transfer of life-saving technologies to the region."

Companies presenting at the forum included:

GMedical, a next-generation mobile health (mHealth) and e-health company that develops and markets clinical and consumer medical-grade health monitoring solutions, and offers end-to-end support for e-health projects.

RenalSense is dedicated to real-time renal diagnostics. The company's first product, Clarity RMS, is a critical care digital monitoring system for early detection of changes in renal function, acute kidney injury, and risk and treatment monitoring.

Tuttnauer specializes in sterilization and infection control solutions used and trusted in the healthcare and life-sciences industries in more than 140 countries.

Appscent Medical has developed an innovative medical device for sleep apnea and respiratory therapy based on breakthrough scientific research from the Weizmann Institute in Israel.

IGIN Smart Technologies from Singapore, which has an R&D center in Israel, is developing a revolutionary smart glove system that is changing hospital hygiene.

Synergy3DMed develops and manufactures patient-specific instruments (PSIs) for surgery, and manufactures implants, custom-made for surgeons, using 3D printing. Derived from the patient's imaging data, surgeons can use the PSIs to achieve more accurate and effective results.

ALTA has developed a simple-to-use, low-cost, seamless-to-install solution that allows on-demand remote collaboration between doctors, industry experts, and their patients. It provides healthcare affiliates and professionals the ability to remote proctor and consult on procedures in real-time, anytime, anywhere. The Alta Solution strengthens collaboration, streamlines workflow, improves efficiencies, and increases revenue.

SOURCE IMPROVATE