Improve Employee Communication, Increase Wellbeing--Free Online Event!

LUTZ, Fla., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One way to know if employees are struggling with burnout and at risk for turnover is through effective communication. Join clinical psychologist and noted wellbeing expert Dr. Melissa Milanak as she hosts the second Workplace Wellbeing Webinar Series Event—The Communication Connection.

Talking about wellbeing can be difficult but knowing more about how employees are feeling can help organizations take steps to improve their culture and prevent turnover, an issue that impacts businesses more now than ever before. This important conversation will provide leaders with practical and actionable ways that businesses can improve communication with employees to create a positive, professional culture where employees are excited and enthusiastic about their work.

Dr. Milanak is a clinical psychologist, renowned workplace wellbeing expert, and highly sought-after speaker. Transforming her passion for helping others, she speaks and holds trainings throughout the U.S. and internationally. Through her work with InVista Insights, she assists businesses with wellbeing and talent solutions that help both individuals and the organizations they work for to thrive.

"Business leaders today must take steps to protect employees from stress, anxiety, and burnout," said Dr. Milanak. "This online event will help attendees to better connect with colleagues and build trusted relationships that will better help their organization achieve long-term goals."

Registration for The Communication Connection is free, but spaces are limited and filling quickly. Visit the registration website to learn more.

InVista offers talent assessment and wellbeing solutions that help organizations make better hiring decisions, retain talent, develop the right leaders, and support employees. Drawing from our gold-standard assessment tools, we develop tailored solutions for your organization using a data-driven approach to create powerful, insightful tools to help your business. InVista is a division of PAR, Inc. For more information, visit invistainsights.com.

