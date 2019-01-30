Improve Your HR department with a Free HR Audit from XcelHR

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XcelHR is now offering free HR audits to small businesses all over the country for a limited time. This offer, a value of $1,500, helps business owners identify and assess blind spots that could lead to a government fine or employee lawsuit. Research has shown that more than 40 percent of small businesses were either involved in or threatened with a lawsuit as a result of administrative oversights or errors, undelivered services, or quality of service.

XcelHR's comprehensive HR audit discovers these gaps in a business's HR practices and offers solutions to protect your business. XcelHR's certified HR specialists review business owners' HR policies and procedures to ensure they are in line with best practices. The audit covers a range of areas, including recruitment, employee handbooks, employment laws, and management training. For a full list of covered areas, click here.

With XcelHR's human resources audit, business owners will be able to:

Craft policies that support business goals

Verify policies are compliant with local, state and federal regulations

Identify what areas are underperforming

Establish best practices and a plan for improvement

Recognize an organization's competitive position against other firms

The free HR audit offer builds off XcelHR's proactive approach to HR and helps businesses be effectively prepared for any issues they may face. Business owners interested in receiving a free HR audit from XcelHR can request one here at XcelHR.com.

About XcelHR

XcelHR is a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that specializes in helping small to mid-sized businesses mitigate the employment risk associated with managing employees. XcelHR takes care of the day-to-day HR administrative tasks associated with paying employees, offering benefits, resolving disputers and more, so business owners can focus on revenue-generating initiatives.

Our HR expertise and HRIS software assist business owners at critical points throughout the employee lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Businesses that partner with a PEO grow 7 to 9% faster than those not with a PEO, and are 50% less likely to go out of business (NAPEO). XcelHR is a nationwide PEO, with 500 clients and 8,000 worksite employees in all 50 states. Find more information about the services XcelHR offers at www.xcelhr.com.

