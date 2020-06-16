Improved Cannabis Potency Testing In Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cw Analytical Laboratories is pleased to announce its ongoing commitment to science-based Cannabis testing, improving accuracy and infused Cannabis product efficacy for both recreational and medical consumers. Recognized as a leader in scientific THC and CBD testing for over 10 years, Cw Analytical's research team has discovered interference inherent in the potency testing of infused Cannabis products exposing inaccuracy in THC labeling and testing results.

"The proliferation of Cannabis-infused products has created confusion and false readings in test results," says Dr. Robert Martin, CEO of Cw Analytical Laboratories. "Many of these forms, whether food, lotions, or tinctures produce analytical challenges that create interference to the removal and quantification of cannabinoids, including THC. There is a need to understand Cannabis potency as it is, not as people want it to be. Our consumers deserve accurate and precise products for their health and recreation," asserts Martin.

The scientists at Cw Analytical recently published a scientific paper in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry entitled, "Investigation of Chocolate Matrix Interference in Cannabinoid Analytes"* that confirms significant interference in measured cannabinoid levels, including THC, due to compounds found commonly in chocolate. "This is just the tip of the iceberg," says Dr. David Dawson, first author on the paper and Research Principal at Cw Analytical. "In the Cannabis industry, which is ripe with over-inflated THC and other cannabinoid values, research efforts assuring accurate numbers should be everyone's target. Consumers should be aware that the dose of THC or other cannabinoids that they are seeking may not be the actual dose they expect with any given infused product."

The published research paper can be viewed here:

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/acs.jafc.Oc01161

State regulatory standards are typically written very narrowly, a situation usually reserved for analyses of consumer products with a long history of use, while research has hardly begun on how various ingredients and compounds affect the analyses of a myriad of new Cannabis products. Cw Analytical Laboratory invites other Cannabis labs to contribute to the scientific study of matrix interference to ensure more accurate measurements for consumers.

About Cw Analytical Laboratories – Founded in 2009, Cw Analytical's team of scientists and industry experts has been providing patients, cultivators, distributors, and manufacturers in California important information about the safety, quality, and science of Cannabis products long before the mandateConnect with cwanalytical.com, Instagram, and, Facebook.

*: Agric. Food Chem. 2020, 68, 5699-5706

SOURCE CW Analytical

Related Links

http://cwanalytical.com

