Improved Eye Autofocus Paired With New Video And Streaming Functions Make The New Canon EOS M50 Mark II Camera A Strong Imaging Tool For Content Creators And Imaging Storytellers

"Our customer base includes future content creators and imaging storytellers; it's in our best interest to continuously provide high-quality products that are easy to use in the creative world of photography and video content creation, as well as streaming," said Tatsuro "Tony" Kano, executive vice president and general manager of the Canon U.S.A., Inc. Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. "The EOS M50 Mark II continues to pave the way for photography and video enthusiasts to experience a lightweight interchangeable lens camera with many similar features as our full-frame professional mirrorless cameras."

For the family who strives for high-quality output when capturing their precious moments or for the budding social media creator, the added and improved capabilities of the EOS M50 Mark II camera make the upgrade to an ILC extremely appealing. The new features include:

Improved autofocus including eye autofocus for stills and video

Vertical video shooting support

Vari-angle touchscreen LCD with newly added tap video record button and movie self-timer for better vlogging experience

High quality webcam capability, when used with compatible services, with the free EOS Webcam Utility software or Clean HDMI output

Wireless YouTube Live streaming capability**

The ability to tap the screen to auto focus on your subject while looking through the EVF, helping to control who the main focus of the image is

The EOS M50 Mark II camera is inclusive of many of the beloved features of its predecessor. Overall, the EOS M50 Mark II is a well-balanced package deal for those interested in both still photography and videography – including those with sparks of social media content creation, thanks to the 4K UHD 24p. Providing a 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor, DIGIC 8 image processor and built in Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® technology, as well as access to image.canon cloud service for better workflow, the EOS M50 Mark II camera remains compact and a lightweight addition to your carry bag.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II camera is scheduled to be available in Late November 2020 at an estimated retail price of $599.99^ – body only, $699.99^ for the camera body plus EF-M 15-45mm lens kit and $929.99^ for the camera body plus EF-M 15-45mm and EF-M55-200mm double zoom lens kit.

For more information, and the full list of product specifications, visit https://shop.usa.canon.com

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

* Source: The NPD Group, Inc. U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Mirrorless Detachable Lens Cameras, Based on camera family unit sales, Jan. 2020 - Aug. 2020 combined.

** The live streaming service available with this product is for live streaming on YouTube only. To use live streaming, you need to have an active YouTube account and an image.canon account. Please be aware that YouTube may change, stop, or terminate its services, including live streaming, at any time without notice. In accordance with YouTube's "Restrictions on live streaming" users must have a minimum of 1,000 channel subscribers in order to live stream from a mobile device (including camera products with live streaming capability). For up-to-date information from YouTube on restrictions, please visit https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2853834?hl=en. Canon makes no representations or warranties with respect to any third party product or service, including live streaming.

^ Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

