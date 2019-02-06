Improved Point Of Sale (POS) Solutions Making Strides For Businesses

PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The point of sale experience, once was cash only and was conducted by a person with a calculator or a pencil - is now a computer like everything else, tied deeply into the operations of the restaurant or store. As an article in the Atlantic stated, the act of paying for stuff is undergoing a great transformation. But now, things have changed and the universe of digital payment methods is expanding every day! For the average fast-casual restaurant or mom-and-pop store, new point-of-sale systems promise easier bookkeeping, strategic business insights and the kind of synoptic view of operations that is irresistible to managers. There are now dozens of point-of-sale systems offering different kinds of payment integrations and experiences. At their best, they integrate a whole restaurant's or store's business. They make it possible to take online orders and simplify accounting. They can keep track of important customers and offer them incentives. Other Active Companies in the industry include NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (OTC: NTTCF), Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE), Visa Inc. (NYSE: V), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

The Business News Daily also sees it that way: "Digital payment methods are now an essential part of business. Whether you operate an e-commerce platform, brick-and-mortar shop, or even offer services, customers and clients often expect to be able to pay digitally. That includes methods like debit and credit, contactless payment services, and even the use of cryptocurrency. "Cryptocurrency is not yet a mainstream form of payment, but it will be soon," said an industry expert. "Reduced fees, increased transaction speeds, security and transparency will all drive adoption in this space, especially as coin values stabilize and new platforms emerge."

NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (OTCPK: NTTCF) (Frankfurt: 26N) BREAKING NEWS: NetCents Technology is pleased to announce that the integration into the ExaDigm, Inc. (ExaDigm) N5 smart terminal has been completed.

"The NetCents integration into our N5 terminal represents another way we provide our customers and their customers the latest and greatest in payment options," Patricia Love, Vice President of ExaDigm, Inc., says. "Making it easier to spend cryptocurrency for day-to-day purchases is a big leap for all of us."

ExaDigm is a leader in Point-of-Sale (POS) terminal solutions. ExaDigm has developed a range of point-of-sale terminals, such as mobile payment terminals, countertop payment terminals, mobile point-of-sale solutions, smart PIN pads, and compact mobile payment terminals. ExaDigm services retail, foodservice, transportation, events and venues, as well as home services industries worldwide.



The N5 POS terminal allows for multiple payment types including NFC, EMV, pin-based transactions, and signature capture. Now, with the integration of the NetCents cryptocurrency merchant gateway, cryptocurrency. The terminal is certified for TYSYS and can process as a stand-alone solution or semi-integrated with a POS solution. Read this and more news for NetCents at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-nc/



Other recent developments in the tech industry include:

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) recently announced a new approach to mortgage technology designed to allow lenders to manage the complex mortgage ecosystem from end-to-end. Mortgage MomentumSM is a digital-focused approach that covers each stage of the mortgage lifecycle from application through closing. With Mortgage MomentumSM, lenders are able to improve loan quality, mitigate risk, and speed approval and closing processes while reducing the cost of origination, ultimately supporting a better experience for today's demanding borrowers.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE), a global technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale ("POS"), recently announced it has been named one of the top 10 retail payment consulting/services companies of 2018 by Retail CIO Outlook magazine. With so many payment service providers entering the industry, Retail CIO Outlook set out to identify the very best of the best among them in order to help organizations pick the right payment service providers/consultants to meet their needs.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) recently announced InstaReM is joining Visa's fintech fast-track program in the Asia Pacific region. This program makes it quicker and easier for fintech partners to build and deliver new commerce experiences on Visa's payments network. InstaReM is a leading digital cross-border payments company that enables consumers, businesses and banks to make international money transfers at a low cost. As part of the Visa fintech fast-track, the two companies will work together to build new solutions for moving money to and from different countries in fast, convenient ways that provide users with seamless digital payments and money transfer experiences.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) yesterday announced that Deirdre O'Brien is taking on new responsibilities for Apple's retail and online stores in an expanded role as senior vice president of Retail + People, reporting to CEO Tim Cook. After five transformative years leading the company's retail and online stores, Angela Ahrendts plans to depart Apple in April for new personal and professional pursuits.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by NetCents Technology Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact: Email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com, Tel: +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com

Related Links

http://www.financialnewsmedia.com

