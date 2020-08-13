Improving Acquires Object Partners to Further Expand Technology Delivery to the Midwest

Following Improving's innovative business growth strategy which places a focus on merging technology service companies that share a commitment to building trust, delivering excellence, and cultivating culture. Through this "Enterprise Strategy" model, the Object Partners leadership team will remain intact and continue to operate and grow the business, while now having access to the full range of services of Improving's collective offerings.

"We are extremely excited to have found another company which shares such similar values and a noticeable commitment to delivering services with excellence," states Curtis Hite, CEO of Improving. "By combining the proven performance of local teams with a deliberate focus on establishing stakeholder trust, we strive to positively impact the IT profession. Object Partners' strong culture and expertise in custom software solutions will accelerate our ability to accomplish these goals in the Midwest. Furthermore, their extensive experience within Healthcare will greatly strengthen our capabilities in this strategic vertical across North America."

"Object Partners is excited to join the Improving family," shares Chris Spurgat, President of Object Partners. "We look forward to bringing our custom enterprise software capabilities and modern IT platform expertise to a larger customer audience, while at the same time adding Improving's broader service offerings allows us to better serve our current clients. Object Partners' goal of becoming a trusted partner with all of our customers aligns perfectly with Improving's mission."

Improving is a technology consulting, custom software solutions, and training firm focused in Agile, Microsoft (.NET) and Java technologies. In July 2018, Improving announced their partnership with private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners. The company has an International presence with offices in Dallas, Texas; Bryan/College Station, Texas; Houston, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; Cleveland, Ohio; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Atlanta, Georgia, Calgary, Canada, Guadalajara, Mexico and Aguascalientes, Mexico. To learn more about Improving, visit http://improving.com/

Object Partners' service offerings focus on custom software development, Web and Mobile app development, Platform Engineering, Modern APIs, and Real-time Data architecture. Their experience extends to Amazon Web services as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, event streaming architectures and cloud solutions. To learn more about Object Partners, visit https://objectpartners.com

