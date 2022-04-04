Improving Announces Creation of New Microsoft Team

PLANO, Texas, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving, a modern digital services company with a strong history as a System Integrator (SI) and an indirect Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) in the Microsoft Partner ecosystem, has announced the formation of a new team. To support the tremendous company growth around the Microsoft practice, a new corporate team has been created to focus on the partnership with Microsoft. The Improving Microsoft Services Team will work closely with each Improving enterprise to ensure they are maximizing the value of the Microsoft Partnership and assisting clients to do the same for the investments they are making in Microsoft technologies.

Improving's CEO, Curtis Hite, has appointed former President of Improving Cleveland, Lowell Messner, to lead the newly created team. "As Improving continues to accelerate our Microsoft business, the time was right to create a corporate team who can serve as a resource to each of our enterprises" shares Curtis. "Recently, with our enterprises in Columbus and Cleveland merging to create Improving Ohio it has allowed us to re-position a leader with deep expertise and a passion for the Microsoft Partnership. Lowell's experience and success with Microsoft has always been a value for Improving and is something we are now looking to replicate across North America."