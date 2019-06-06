Improving Response Times

COMMERCE CITY, Colo., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams County Communication Center's (ADCOM 911) goal was to find a solution that would help improve response times, while also reducing the risk of liability. Since implementing PowerPhone's Total Response solution in May of 2019, it has paved the way for many positive changes within the agency.

"The Total Response solution proved to be the right fit for our agency's needs, not only due to the software's flexibility and adaptable framework, but the software is also fast and efficient in navigation which will help our dispatchers be more aware of response times. Ultimately, we were looking for a solution that would accurately help us measure response times so we can successfully meet the standards." -Jackie Reynolds, Fire Dispatch Manager

Total Response was developed to improve the public safety industry. It combines protocol technology, certification training and assessment that improves the level of service provided to callers, responders and communities. The user-friendly protocol software, Computer Aided Call Handling (CACH) Standard in Total Response, uses scenario-based protocols that focuses on developing scene conditions. It operates on a centralized database to help streamline processes. CACH Standard has been thoughtfully designed to be efficient and help dispatchers more effectively manage every call.

Certification training provides a proven, adaptable framework allowing the dispatcher to adjust the line of questioning depending on the type of caller and as scene conditions change. For ADCOM 911 communications, this transition has given promise to positive changes within the agency to confidently provide the best standard of care to the community.

"Given the many tools, and convenient training Total Response provides, we expect our liability exposure to be greatly reduced," states Reynolds.

PowerPhone has continued to improve the public safety industry for 35 years and has trained 300,000+ telecommunicators world-wide. More than 8 years ago, the Total Response solution was created to better support the call handling process. In that time, over 700 agencies have come on board.

