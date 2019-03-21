Impulse Dynamics Receives FDA Approval for Breakthrough Optimizer® Smart System Delivering CCM™ Therapy for Treatment of Heart Failure

ORANGEBURG, New York, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impulse Dynamics, developer of the implantable Optimizer® Smart System for delivering CCM™ therapy, announced today that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its first-in-class Optimizer Smart System (link to FDA announcement: https://www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/ucm634103.htm).

Designed to address a significant unmet medical need in heart failure, the Optimizer Smart System received Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA in 2015. It was the first breakthrough device to go before the Circulatory System Devices Panel of the FDA's Medical Devices Advisory Committee, on Dec. 4, 2018, receiving a 12-0 vote on the benefit-to-risk ratio of the device.

"With the FDA's approval of the Optimizer System for the delivery of CCM, we finally have available in the US an effective device-based therapy for advanced heart failure patients with mildly to moderately reduced left ventricular ejection fractions who are not eligible for CRT," said Professor William T. Abraham, MD, Professor of Medicine, Physiology, and Cell Biology, and College of Medicine Distinguished Professor at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. "The Optimizer System, along with guideline-directed medical therapies, can improve the lives of many heart failure patients in the US who previously did not have access to this therapy. As such, it represents a real game-changer for these patients."

The Optimizer Smart System is the first and only CCM device approved by the FDA to improve 6-minute hall walk distance, quality of life and functional status of NYHA Class III heart failure patients who remain symptomatic despite guideline directed medical therapy, who are in normal sinus rhythm, are not indicated for CRT, and have an LVEF ranging from 25% to 45%. Only 30 percent of moderate to severe chronic heart failure patients are candidates for CRT, which historically has left 70 percent of patients with few options to help them manage their disease.

"FDA approval is the culmination of many years of clinical development for this disruptive technology, addressing a significant unmet need in today's heart failure treatment paradigm," commented Dr. Daniel Burkhoff, Impulse Dynamics' Medical Advisor. "We continue to develop the technology with ongoing clinical trials designed to evaluate CCM therapy in additional heart failure populations."

CCM is a unique electrical pulse delivered during the absolute refractory period, which is just after the heart contracts. In contrast to a pacemaker or defibrillator, CCM works by modulating the strength of the heart muscle contraction rather than the rhythm.

Dr. Simos Kedikoglou, Impulse Dynamics' CEO, announced that the Company will launch the device in the US later this year. "We are extremely excited that the Optimizer Smart System with CCM therapy is now available in the United States," he said. "We look forward to growing our commercial presence in the US and globally."

About the Optimizer and CCM Therapy

CCM is the brand name for Cardiac Contractility Modulation, the non-excitatory electrical pulses delivered by the implantable Optimizer device during the absolute refractory period of the heart cycle to improve systolic contraction of the heart. The Optimizer System has been implanted in over 3,500 patients and is currently available in Europe, China, Brazil, India, and more than 40 other countries around the world. Impulse Dynamics has completed numerous clinical studies, including several randomized controlled trials. The results have been published in over 80 papers in leading medical journals.

About Impulse Dynamics

Impulse Dynamics is focused on the development of electrical therapies for the treatment of chronic heart failure. As a global leader in cardiac medical innovation, Impulse Dynamics has operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia. For more information please visit www.impulse-dynamics.com.

