imre Health Grows Medical & Scientific Affairs in 2020

Shane, who was brought on as Director of Medical & Scientific Affairs, joins from Digitas Health where he served on the medical team, specializing in work for oncology brands. With the addition of this pivotal leadership role, imre Health is looking to infuse medical expertise into its empathy-driven approach to marketing. Shane will lead a team responsible for agency-wide scientific education of new therapies across pharmaceutical, biotech and biopharmaceutical companies.

Jeff Smokler, Partner and President of imre Health, said he hopes to build a new agency model, where medicine and science sit among—rather than adjacent to—the integrated suite of strategic and creative services the agency delivers. "We have a track record of rewriting the playbook in life sciences marketing, and Shane's energy and new ways of thinking about medical and scientific affairs align perfectly with our vision to question long-held norms," Smokler said.

"I'm excited to join such a creative group at imre Health and further the medical foundation that drives compassionate intelligence and marketing across a diverse set of therapeutic areas," McDevitt said. "A lot of places talk about their culture, but seeing the passion at imre Health—it's just something you want to be a part of," McDevitt added.

Imre Health works with many of the world's leading life science brands across pharmaceuticals and biotech providing full-service creative, social media, digital marketing and public relations services. The agency's client roster includes AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Bausch Health and EQRx among others.

The agency maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Philadelphia. Imre is an LGBTQ-owned and NGLCC-certified diverse supplier. To learn more, please visit: www.imre.com/health

