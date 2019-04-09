IMSAR's NSP-5 Radar Moving into Production for a Navy & Marine Corps Small Tactical UAS Program of Record as AN/DPY-2()

The NSP-5 is powered by operationally proven, Ku-band NanoSAR Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology, which is housed in a pod with enclosed electronically scanned array antennas. The NSP-5 provides high-resolution SAR imagery, coherent change detection, and ground moving target indication.

Ryan Smith, President and CEO, said, "IMSAR is excited to provide America's defense with a genuinely tactical, high-performance radar solution enabling true multi-intelligence for expeditionary platforms at such a critical time."

The NSP-5 delivers high-performance capabilities despite its small size, weight, and power characteristics. Commercially, the NSP-5 is available in a standard pod configuration that measures 5.4 in. (13.7 cm) in diameter and 45.3 in. (115 cm) in length, weighs 16 pounds (7.3 kg), and consumes 150 watts of power.

To learn more, please contact IMSAR at 801.798.8440 or sales@imsar.com.

IMSAR LLC

801.798.8440

sales@imsar.com

940 S. 2000 W. #140 Springville, UT 84663

SOURCE IMSAR LLC

Related Links

http://www.imsar.com

