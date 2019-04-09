IMSAR's NSP-5 Radar Moving into Production for a Navy & Marine Corps Small Tactical UAS Program of Record as AN/DPY-2()
US Navy provides official designation
Apr 09, 2019, 12:56 ET
SPRINGVILLE, Utah, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IMSAR LLC is pleased to announce its NSP-5 radar system is configured for Unmanned Aircraft Systems. It is in production to deliver Mission Kits to the RQ-21A Blackjack Program of Record operated by the United States Marine Corps. The payload project, named "Split Aces," is a Synthetic Aperture/Ground Moving Target Indicator Radar Payload and has been given the prototype designation AN/DPY-2().
The NSP-5 is powered by operationally proven, Ku-band NanoSAR Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology, which is housed in a pod with enclosed electronically scanned array antennas. The NSP-5 provides high-resolution SAR imagery, coherent change detection, and ground moving target indication.
Ryan Smith, President and CEO, said, "IMSAR is excited to provide America's defense with a genuinely tactical, high-performance radar solution enabling true multi-intelligence for expeditionary platforms at such a critical time."
The NSP-5 delivers high-performance capabilities despite its small size, weight, and power characteristics. Commercially, the NSP-5 is available in a standard pod configuration that measures 5.4 in. (13.7 cm) in diameter and 45.3 in. (115 cm) in length, weighs 16 pounds (7.3 kg), and consumes 150 watts of power.
