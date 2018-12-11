HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Imtihan Maan Jawdat, MD, FACC is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Member in the field of Cardiology in recognition of his role as a Cardiologist at Houston Heart Clinic.

Houston Heart Clinic has served the Houston, Texas region for over twenty five years. Dedicated to providing their clients with the quality healthcare services that they deserve, the clinic is well versed in offering their clients exceptional service at the fraction of the cost. Offering a wide range of services to their clients, the clinic specializes in all facets of cardiology, and offers echocardiograms, Venous Doppler, stress treadmill testing, Carotid Doppler, and more.

With over twenty years of experience in the medical profession, Dr. Jawdat is revered for his remarkable contributions to the industry. Throughout his career, Dr. Jawdat has attained extensive expertise in all facets of Cardiology. A lover of what his profession, Dr. Jawdat believes that the field of Cardiology is a fascinating profession. Dr. Jawdat states, "It's not about becoming rich, it's about keeping people alive. Insurance or no insurance, it doesn't matter." A firm believer that everyone deserves the right to quality healthcare, Dr. Jawdat lends a compassionate approach to everyone he encounters.

Board Certified in both Cardiology and Internal Medicine, throughout the course of his education and training Dr. Jawdat attended the University of Baghdad where he attained his Medical Doctor degree. Thereafter, Dr. Jawdat would go on to complete his Fellowships at Louisiana State University and Ochsner Clinic Foundation and residency at Louisiana state University Cardiology.

Upon graduating in 1969, Dr. Jawdat earned his Medical Degree from the Baghdad College of Medicine and Baghdad University in Iraq. When Dr. Jawdat moved to the United States, he completed both an internship and residency at Louisiana State University Charity Hospital in New Orleans.

In an effort to further enhance his professional career, Dr. Jawdat is an influential member of several prominent organizations including Fellow of the American College of Physicians; Fellow of the American College of International Physicians; Fellow of the American College of Cardiology; Fellow of the Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Intervention; and Fellow and Master of the American Academy of Cardiology.

Dr. Jawdat dedicates this recognition in loving memory of his wonderful mother, Badria M Abdoon.



