imToken announces 2.0 International Version, imToken Venture

Today, imToken introduces a DApp browser; imToken Venture, the company's newly announced venture arm to fund DApp development; and new features in Tokenlon - imToken's decentralized exchange. The company also announces 5 million monthly active users in 200 countries and $45 billion in pass-through transactions between January 2017 and June 2018, a yearly transaction volume that rivals Paypal's Venmo.

"We believe that the future of blockchain technology lies in complete decentralization and it's an approach that we will fully invest in," said Ben He, Founder and CEO of imToken. "We believe the initiatives announced today for imToken 2.0 is the roadmap for a fully decentralized ecosystem that we believe will set the tone for the industry and that users will get behind."

imToken 2.0

DApp Browser - imToken's DApp Browser supports the most popular DApps and decentralized exchanges, introducing an additional engagement channel for customers. At the same time, users can access multiple DApps without logging in, and enable rapid payments through a supported token of your choice.

In addition, to further support the development of the DApp infrastructure and ecosystem, imToken is announcing imToken Venture, which will invest in teams with strong technical backgrounds that are dedicated to innovative infrastructure projects and decentralized applications.

In addition to a financial investment, qualified candidates will also receive comprehensive support from imToken such as displaying their Dapps in imToken DApp browser, for immediate exposure to millions of users globally.

Decentralized Exchange - imToken's own decentralized exchange, Tokenlon, now offers two unique trading functions, catering to users with different needs under different circumstances.

First, "Instant Exchange" selects the best exchange rates across multiple reserves within the network for token-to-token conversions at a fair market price, with a few clicks.

Second, Tokenlon's order book and spot trading functions enables trading capabilities similar to that of traditional exchanges. Users will be able to leave buy and sell limit orders at target prices or take any market orders directly from the order book.

Multi-Chain Wallet with Bitcoin, ETH, EOS Support - imToken has simplified transactions and wallet management by now enabling users to import cryptocurrency wallets supporting Bitcoin, Ethereum and EOS blockchains under just one mnemonic passphrase. In other words, users can manage all the wallets that specifically supported individual cryptocurrencies and tokens, under a single identity in imToken.

The announcement comes in the wake of the company's Singapore office opening, which will serve as imToken's new headquarters.

"We're excited about imToken's new developments and believe that with a mature regulatory environment, Singapore is the ideal launchpad for us to kickstart our global ambitions," said He. "With countries including Indonesia rapidly growing into one of imToken's largest markets, we're looking forward to building out our initiatives in Asia, particularly in Southeast Asia."

About imToken

Founded in 2016 by Ben He, CEO of imToken, the world's largest Ethereum digital asset wallet, used by the leading cryptocurrency investors worldwide. Backed by IDG Capital, imToken offers support for 30,000 tokens and internationally recognized for its security features as a digital asset management tool. imToken is headquartered in Singapore.

