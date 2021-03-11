IMTT Announces Two New Team Members

NEW ORLEANS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaun Revere and Kay Kittleman are joining the IMTT team. Revere will take the role of chief operating officer, leading both the operations and commercial teams. Kittleman will join as the vice president of human resources. IMTT CEO, Carlin Conner, shared, "We are fortunate to have these two exceptional and talented leaders join IMTT, and both are excited to begin this new chapter in their careers."

Revere has worked in the midstream space for almost 30 years, including most recently serving as senior vice president, business development, crude oil, for Energy Transfer. He also served as president and CEO of Houston Fuel Oil Terminal Company prior to it being purchased by SemGroup in 2017. For SemGroup, he eventually served as executive vice president U.S. commercial. He also served as president of Mabanaft, which controlled Bomin and Matrix Marine, and spent many of his formative years at GATX before joining Oiltanking.

Revere holds a master's in business administration from Rice University and a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology. He is a board member of the International Liquid Terminal Association.

Kittleman has over 25 years of industry experience and most recently served as vice president, human resources for Energy Transfer after the company purchased SemGroup where she held the same position. Prior to joining SemGroup, she served as a human resources consultant for a staffing firm; as manager, corporate financial reporting group, at The Williams Companies; as an accountant for Thorn Americas; and as senior auditor and Coopers & Lybrand.

Kittleman is an SHRM senior certified professional and a certified public accountant in Oklahoma. She earned her Bachelor of Science in business administration, majoring in accounting, from the University of Tulsa.

About International-Matex Tank Terminals

Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, IMTT is an industry leader in the handling and storage of bulk liquid products through its ownership and operation of approximately 50 million barrels of storage capacity across 19 terminals throughout North America. IMTT's terminals handle petroleum, biofuels, commodity/specialty chemicals, and vegetable/tropical oil products for customers including refiners, commodities traders, and chemical manufacturers and distributors. Riverstone Holdings LLC acquired IMTT on Dec. 23, 2020.

