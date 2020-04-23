Imvax Appoints Mark Exley, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imvax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced that Mark Exley, PhD, has been appointed as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Dr. Exley was previously Vice President, Cellular Immunology for AgenTus. Reporting to Imvax Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Furey, Dr. Exley joins the company as it is developing Imvax's lead product candidate, IGV-001, for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

"Mark brings a wealth of experience to Imvax in the regulation of the immune system to treat cancer and other diseases," said Mr. Furey. "He will provide our team with invaluable insights and leadership as we continue to build on the current promise of our early clinical trial work with IGV-001 and execute on the future clinical development of this asset."

Dr. Exley's areas of research have included natural and vaccine-supported immunity to cancers, immune responses to acute and chronic viral infections, suppression of graft-versus-host disease (a rare complication of bone marrow and stem cell transplants), obesity-associated diseases and other inflammations. Dr. Exley has published over 120 articles in scientific journals and has received numerous research awards and grants.

Prior to joining Imvax, Dr. Exley was on faculty at Harvard Medical School and at the University of Manchester, UK, where he retains honorary appointments, and was a scientist at Immulogic, Inc. He received his BS from Imperial College, London and his Ph.D. from the Institute of Cancer Research, London. He completed his post-doctoral fellowship at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

"Imvax has assembled a remarkable team to create and develop therapies that will help make a difference in the lives of cancer patients," said Dr. Exley. "I look forward to working with my colleagues as well as the oncology community to advance these lifesaving treatments."

About IGV-001

IGV-001 is an autologous tumor cell vaccine that delivers a multi-pronged response against tumor cells by leveraging the patient's immune system as a defense mechanism. Imvax, Inc. has an exclusive license agreement with Thomas Jefferson University granting it the right to develop and market this medical technology.

About Imvax, Inc.

Imvax™ is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of patient-specific vaccines and immunomodulatory strategies (therapies that utilize the body's immune system) for the treatment of malignant gliomas (a specific type of brain tumor) and other cancers with unmet medical needs.

Imvax is based in Philadelphia, PA.

For additional information, please visit www.Imvax.com.

