Imvision Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program to deliver advanced API security for enterprises

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imvision, a leading API security company, today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing the MuleSoft Certified Connector for Imvision. The Imvision connector, accessible in Anypoint Exchange, will allow companies to simplify integration to the Imvision API Security Platform.

While APIs offer many benefits, many companies still struggle to implement secure APIs. This is especially challenging in enterprises that are using APIs at scale: on multiple clouds, developed by teams with different expertise, and serving an increasingly large number of consumers for a diverse range of use-cases.

MuleSoft provides automated security today – with built in trust and compliance OOTB, and the ability to add threat protection at every layer of a customer's application network. With MuleSoft, Imvision enables enterprises to achieve security consistency across teams, environments, and use cases. Enterprise clients can further enhance their API security backbone to cover design, testing and production, weaving API management and security across the API lifecycle.

API security at scale starts with enabling security controls that are aligned with the API lifecycle, along with full visibility and advanced detection capabilities. Imvision API Security Platform is built on a deep understanding of the different stakeholders in enterprises - e.g., SecOps Analyst, API Product Owner, API Developer, API Tester, API Governance Engineer – to serve the relevant insights for each. With MuleSoft, Imvision API Security Platform further enhances effective implementation of API security controls and processes across the organization.

"Industries are facing new demands that push them to accelerate the pace of digital transformation," said Brian Miller, senior vice president of business development, MuleSoft, "The Connectivity Benchmark Report shows that integration challenges are slowing down critical digital initiatives for 85% of IT organizations. This partnership allows our mutual customers to create a composable enterprise by securely unlocking and integrating their data and apps to deliver new levels of speed, agility and efficiency."

"Effectively enforcing API security standards enterprise-wide in the rapidly growing and increasingly complex API-first world a major challenge for enterprise security teams. As a MuleSoft technology partner, we are excited to work on this critical mission of accelerate solution for our joint clients." said Simon Sorrell, Chief Business Officer at Imvision.

The MuleSoft Technology Partner Program includes leading enterprise software companies across both functional applications, such as CRM, enterprise resource planning (ERP), marketing automation, and HCM, as well as across industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail and media and telecom. Using MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™, technology partners help customers achieve greater speed, agility, and efficiency by creating reusable building blocks, including connectors, APIs, and templates, that can accelerate the pace of innovation.

About Imvision

At Imvision, we help enterprises open up without being vulnerable. It's about making sure that every interaction between people, businesses, and machines can be trusted.

Imvision's platform helps enterprise security leaders, including Fortune 500 companies, discover, test, detect and prevent API breaches. We help you automatically give every API the protection it deserves - at any scale, across the lifecycle.

By using NLP-based technology to analyze each API's unique dialogue and understand the application's behavior, security and development teams can stay ahead of attackers, focus on what really matters and minimize time-to-remediation.

