IMVU, Inc. Recognized As One Of The Bay Area's Best Places To Work For The Sixth Consecutive Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMVU, Inc., creator of the world's largest avatar-based social network, has been recognized as a winner of the 2020 Bay Area Best Places To Work, an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Select employers from the Bay Area were named winners of the award on April 24, 2020. These winning organizations were honored for having created exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly.

"We're thrilled to receive this honor from the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal," said Michael Smith, Vice President of People and Talent at IMVU. "Every day we help people from around the world build friendships on IMVU. We have taken those same insights about friendship and used them to create a workplace environment where our team members can build positive relationships with each other, empowering their best work and creativity."

The award comes as IMVU is experiencing unprecedented growth. IMVU is designed to foster friendships and authentic human connection and is gaining even more relevance during this time of social isolation. IMVU has seen a 76% increase in daily registered users and 47% increase in daily active users across platforms in the past month.

"The fantastic work our teams are doing from home to support the meteoric growth of IMVU is a testament to the strong culture we have created at our company. The auspicious timing of the Best Places to Work award as our team members are pushed to manage new workloads during this crisis is a great boost for us all," added Daren Tsui, CEO, IMVU. "Beyond our current circumstances, we are a part of an overall culture shift that has been supporting the growth of the IMVU platform for years as people look for new ways to connect with one another. We're proud to continue this work as we support each other."

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across 5 categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices. The rankings were unveiled on April 24, 2020 in the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journals.

About IMVU, Inc.

Based in Redwood City, California, IMVU, Inc. is the creator of IMVU (imm-view), the world's largest avatar-based social network. IMVU empowers 200+ million registered users to customize their characters, connect with friends in immersive 3D chat rooms, and make new ones around the world through shared experiences that support deep and meaningful connections. IMVU is the home of a robust digital economy featuring a catalog of 40 million virtual goods made by over 50,000 Creators. The IMVU experience is available on the web, a desktop app, and as an iOS and Android app. For more information, visit www.imvu.com .

About 2020 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

