IMVU Launches Seven Days of CARE Campaign to Support Communities in Need on Giving Tuesday

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMVU, the world's largest avatar social platform today announced its continued partnership with CARE USA , a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty to launch the Take Care and Gift Care: Seven Days of CARE campaign . Launching on "Giving Tuesday," Tuesday, December 1, the partnership is focused on themes encompassing compassion, gratitude, self-care and kindness towards each other to demonstrate the values of friendship that have become particularly essential in a year like 2020. The campaign is inspired in partnership with CARE, the originators of the "Care Package" introduced in 1945. Proceeds from the sales of IMVU Gifts will be donated to support CARE's mission and provide hygiene, food, and school supplies as well as holiday gifts and meals for families impacted by COVID-19.

"COVID-19 is the biggest humanitarian disaster CARE has faced in our 75-year history, and we are responding to this pandemic, in over 60 countries across five regions," said John Aylward, Chief Marketing Officer of CARE USA. "Our partnership with IMVU will help send CARE Packages to tens of millions of people in need here in the U.S. and globally," said Aylward.

Following the Giving Tuesday launch, IMVU will unlock new gifts each week centered on different themes to celebrate a year of caring for each other. The gifts are available for purchase through in-game Credits with proceeds benefiting CARE. The full list of themes can be found below:

Dec 1 : A Gift of Gratitude (free)

: A Gift of Gratitude (free) Dec 4 : A Gift of Joy

: A Gift of Joy Dec 6 : A Gift of Affirmation

: A Gift of Affirmation Dec 11 : A Gift of Restoration

: A Gift of Restoration Dec 18 : A Gift of Comfort

: A Gift of Comfort Dec 19 : A Gift of Friendship

: A Gift of Friendship Dec 20 : A Gift of Unconditional Love

IMVU recognizes its Creator community and has created more ways to offer its users to give back and share the holiday spirit. In addition to the Seven Days of CARE campaign, for every 100,000 Credits a Creator donates, IMVU will donate $100 to CARE. Additionally, Creators can nominate an IMVU member of their choice to receive a "Care Package", which includes a month of free VIP access on the platform and a live event Host Subscription.

"At IMVU, we are dedicating this season to the spirit of kindness, which is why we're thrilled to be partnering with CARE and offer our users the chance to be kind to each other and the community this holiday season. After such a challenging year for most, it's important to give everyone and ourselves an extra dose of comfort," said Daren Tsui, CEO of IMVU. "We know that our users are compassionate and thoughtful, so we wanted to offer them a chance to contribute to the greater good, but also have fun doing it. We have some really great surprises in store for our community and our team is excited to begin."

Earlier this year, in the wake of the first wave of COVID-19, the IMVU community raised over $100,000 to support CARE in its efforts to provide relief. Since the beginning of the pandemic, CARE has supported more than 20 million people in 65 countries, including the delivery of more than 1.5 million CARE packages to families in the United States. Our continued support will boost CARE in its mission to fight poverty by supporting and empowering women and girls around the world.

For more information on IMVU's commitment to helping families across the globe in partnership with CARE this holiday season, click here .

About IMVU:

Based in Silicon Valley, IMVU (imm-view) is the world's largest avatar social platform, and a top 5 grossing app in the App Store, where millions of users customize their characters and explore over 400,000 destinations to connect with each other. Through chat and events, IMVU's massive metaverse enables and empowers friendship and human connection. A community of hundreds of thousands of user's power IMVU's peer to peer economy by designing and selling virtual goods and destinations, adding to a growing catalog of 50 million items.

About CARE:

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside poor girls and women because, equipped with the proper resources, they have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. Last year, CARE worked in over 100 countries, reaching more than 90 million people through 1,300 projects. To learn more, visit https://care.org/ .

