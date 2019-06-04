In 2019 AllerPops Prebiotic Lollipops is Seeing a Substantial Growth in Sale

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cliff Han, Ph.D., founder of Knoze Jr Corp and inventor of AllerPops, is pleased to announce that the first quarter of 2019 has shown ten times more sales than seen during a similar time frame in 2018.

In March of 2018, Knoze Jr Corp recorded just a slight increase in sales of their allergy relief product, AllerPops, after starting to sell for about a month. Most of the sales were local, as well. In March of 2019, the company saw a significant increase with hundreds of more boxes sold during the same time frame as the previous year. They saw an expansion of their sales market, as well, to include the entire state of New Mexico. Their market also included other forty states at a lower volume.

Dr. Han attributes these changes to a number of targeted marketing campaigns. He also feels the increase in sales shows customers are recommending AllerPops Prebiotic Lollipops to family and friends as allergy season picks up. "I enjoy talking with my customers who visit to my shop and hearing the flow of word of mouth," Dr. Han said.

Dr. Cliff Han is a trained physician who worked as a biologist in Los Alamos, NM for over two decades. As an allergy sufferer himself, Dr. Han decided to pursue a natural solution to allergies. His easy-to-eat lollipop format contains a mixture of prebiotics designed to promote healthy flora growth in the mouth similar to taking prebiotics in food to address gastrointestinal problems. Using this allergy candy to trigger the body's own natural flora to correct over or undergrowth for those related with seasonal allergies. Learn more about AllerPops at Allerpops.com.

