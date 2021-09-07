In a Coastal Virginia Surgery Center® first, Dr. Martin Coleman performs outpatient reverse shoulder arthroplasty

"My patient had severe arthritis of the shoulder and a torn rotator cuff, which meant he couldn't have traditional shoulder replacement surgery. I needed to use the reverse approach to give him the best possible result," explained Coleman , orthopaedic surgeon at Orthopaedic and Spine Center. "It was such a pleasure to do the procedure at CVSC, which is a brand new, state-of-the-art facility, with expert anesthesia and patient care. The OR team functioned seamlessly. My patient did so well that he went home to recover that same afternoon with little pain. He continues to progress well."

OSC physicians are accepting new patients, and CVSC is scheduling surgeries, both with additional precautions during the COVID-19 Pandemic. To make an in-person, telehealth, or phone appointment with an OSC provider, call (757) 596-1900 or visit www.osc-ortho.com.

About Martin R. Coleman, M.D.

Dr. Martin Coleman has been a part of Orthopaedic & Spine Center since 2002. He is a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon who focuses exclusively on treatment of shoulder and upper extremity conditions, injuries, and arthritis. He specializes in rotator cuff surgery and joint replacement of the shoulder, both traditional and reverse.

About Orthopaedic & Spine Center

Orthopaedic & Spine Center (OSC) is staffed by outstanding medical professionals who strive to provide the very best orthopaedic and interventional pain management care available anywhere. Our Center includes a comfortable, state-of-the-art medical facility, pleasant and well-trained personnel, physicians trained in the most advanced orthopaedic treatments, interventional pain management procedures, regenerative medicine, using stem cell and platelet therapies, and a dedication to patient care.

About Coastal Virginia Surgery Center®

Coastal Virginia Surgery Center® (CVSC) is a fully certified ambulatory surgery center through the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, Inc. (AAAH), staffed by outstanding medical professionals who strive to provide the very best care available. The Center includes four surgical suites with state-of-the-art technology and pleasant personnel trained in the most advanced orthopaedic treatments, interventional pain management procedures, regenerative medicine, and old-fashioned patient care.

SOURCE Orthopaedic & Spine Center and Coastal Virginia Surgery Center