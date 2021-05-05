In a Post-Pandemic Economy, Talent Firm Capitalizes on Tropical Paradise

MIAMI, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After an unprecedented year of lockdowns, working from home, and "new normals," the Media Row Global team has grown rapidly as the world begins to understand that it is now more important than ever to keep your brand relevant. In order to keep up with demand, they realized they needed a larger, more diverse space, and what better place than Miami to build a new artistic paradise.

Media Row Global Headquarters in Miami Fl

A setting aimed specifically for creativity, entertainment, fashion, sports, art, and, most importantly, food(!), led them to the purchase of a brand new, modern, industrial building in the magic city. A cold, plain, white interior boasts the perfect canvas for a collection of vintage marketing campaigns and historic classical art - the foundation of their inspiration. A warm, tropical courtyard complete with pool and cabana dining is the perfect atmosphere to recharge and overcome roadblocks. If they've learned one thing over the years, it's that your surroundings shape your creative output. And the culture and diversity of South Florida is the perfect place to achieve that.

"My winning track record has been built on, first, creating the best team, and second, putting them in an invigorating, rewarding environment. A motivated team translates to award-winning content ... in turn bringing recognition and success to our clients. The best of the best can be found in Miami, and we will continue to use that to our advantage." ~ Roxxy Brown, Founder and Creator at Media Row Global

2021 will be a year of redemption for many, and who doesn't love a comeback? Media Row's mission is to help people stay relevant, grow, and thrive, no matter the global climate. Representing greatness is a tall order, and MRG has proven time and again that they measure up.

With a portfolio of over $4 billion in contracts negotiated and closed, trusting the team at Media Row with your brand is a shoo-in. Their dedication and commitment to every client proves time and again that they clearly know what they're doing. To learn more, visit www.mediarowglobal.com or email [email protected].

As featured in: Wall Street Business, Latin Business Today, The Associated Foreign Press, Google, Reuters, Yahoo, Entertainment World Insider, Travel & Leisure, World Insiders, Fortune, The Daily Press, The Post, International Business Times, NBC, ABC, CBS, Telemundo, Fox and MarketWatch.

